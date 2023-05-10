Filipino boxer Kenneth Egano dies from injuries sustained in fight

Kenneth Egano lands a right hand on Jason Facularin in what would be his final fight. Photo by Wendell Alinea

Filipino boxer Kenneth Egano has died from injuries sustained in his May 6 fight against Jason Facularin.

The 22-year-old bantamweight from General Santos City, Philippines began to show signs of distress while waiting for the scorecards of an eight-round fight in which he was the unanimous decision winner. The bout took place at Imus Sports Gymnasium in Imus, Cavite, Philippines, and was promoted by Manny Pacquiao’s MP Promotions as part of his “Blow by Blow” series.

Egano had already been taken from the ring when the decision was announced, with the referee Nowel Haduca raising his own empty hand to signify the absent victor.

Egano, whose final record is 7-1 (3 knockouts) was rushed to Imus Doctors Hospital and was diagnosed with a brain hemorrhage. Photos leaked on social media showed him intubated and in a coma.

The Games and Amusements Board, which oversees professional sports in the Philippines, announced the news Wednesday on social media, while offering condolences to his loved ones.

Egano, who was promoted by Amoy Promotions, turned professional in 2019 but had his career slowed by the pandemic. After a nearly two year ring absence, Egano kept a busy schedule, fighting every two to three months with few breaks.

Egano was knocked down in the bout but dominated the rest of the bout, pummeling the previously unbeaten Facularin (4-1, 4 KOs) of Davao City and nearly stopping him late in the fight.

Facularin mourned the passing of Egano on Facebook.

“I didn’t expect that this will happen when we did our best. Why did it happen to us?,” said the 23-year-old Facularin. “Sorry that it happened. I hope you’re in a good place.”

Pacquiao had previously vowed to shoulder all expenses related to Egano’s medical care.