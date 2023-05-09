Lorenzo Medina vs. Andrey Mangushev kicks off Most Valuable Prospects, May 26

Lorenzo Medina (left) vs. Andrey Mangushev

Unbeaten Lorenzo Medina wants to prove size doesn’t matter in the heavyweight division.

Medina will face Andrey Mangushev in a clash of unbeaten heavyweights, on May 26, manager Ryan Rickey confirmed to The Ring Sunday morning. The six-round bout will take place at Caribe Royale, in Orlando, Florida, and will precede the main event bout between lightweights Ashton Sylve and Angel Rebollar.

Both fights will stream live on DAZN (9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT).

The 18-year-old Medina (6-0, 6 knockouts), who resides in Hollywood, Florida, most recently fought on March 22, knocking out Milton Nunez in the second round. In his previous fight, on January 25, Medina knocked out Cleveland Billingsly III in the opening round.

Medina has only faced two fighters with a plus-500 records thus far. Mangushev (7-0, 5 KOs), who was born in Moscow, Russia, and is now living and training in nearby Miami, will be a step up in opposition, having fought and defeated former light heavyweight title challenger Ismayl Sillah.

Mangushev will have a significant height and reach advantage but the 6-foot-2 Medina is confident in his skill-set and having had sparred top fighters before and after his pro debut.

“At just 16 years old, I was sparring (former two-time heavyweight title challenger) Luis Ortiz,” Medina told The Ring over the weekend. “I’ve been moving quickly over the past two years. I feel like this is my opportunity to be showcased on a large platform and the world is in for an absolute treat. I had my US debut in that same arena in October of last year.

“People have judged me due to my youth and lack of height in a division full of giants. I consider myself a student of the game. I’m James Toney, Andy Ruiz and David Tua, all in one. May 26, I’m fighting a legitimate giant at 6-foot-7 and I promise a spectacular knockout.”

Medina is Cuban-American and was the National Amateur champion in his weight class in 2021. He most recently was the main sparring partner for WBO cruiserweight titleholder Lawrence Okolie and has also sparred against heavyweight Adam Kownacki and cruiserweight Andrew Tabiti.

The May 26 card, which is promoted by Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), will be the first in a new boxing series called “Most Valuable Prospects” that will stream live on DAZN. Three more fight cards, which will air on Friday nights, will follow later this summer.

Most Valuable Promotions was co-founded by Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian. The goal of the boxing series is to “create to highlight the next generation of the sport’s best male and female athletes, who all have world title aspirations.”

Medina is grateful for the opportunity to be showcased on the card and believes he embodies the goal of the series.

“BoxLab [Promotions] always hosts great events and, coupled with Jake Paul’s MVP on DAZN, this will be an amazing event,” said Medina. “Jake Paul is the future of the industry, in my mind. I’m grateful for the opportunity given to me by MVP’s Mike Leanardi and my manager Ryan Rickey.

“I’m confident that I’m stopping this guy and 100 percent confident that I will be the most entertaining fighter in Orlando that night.”

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]. You can follow Francisco on Twitter @FSalazarBoxing.