Junior welterweight prospect David Lopez signs with DiBella Entertainment

Junior welterweight prospect David Lopez has signed an exclusive promotional deal with DiBella Entertainment, the promotional company announced Monday.

The 19-year-old Lopez (3-0, 2 knockouts) of Oakland, Calif. made his debut for the promoter on April 27, defeating Nelson Morales by unanimous decision at Sony Hall in New York City. Coming from a boxing family where his father/trainer Kris Lopez, plus his older brother, great grandfather and great-great-grandfather were all boxers, the 6’0” southpaw had an amateur record of 34-4, winning the Puerto Rican National Championships and earning bronze at the 2015 Junior Olympics, while rising to the top ranking at bantamweight by USA Boxing in 2015 and 2016.

“This is a great signing for DBE. I was impressed with what I saw from David at Sony Hall and I believe he has tremendous potential. The father-son dynamic is a longstanding tradition in boxing and I can see that Kris has taught David very well. A working model, David is a good-looking, polished prospect in and out of the ring. I look forward to guiding David’s career and helping him fulfill his promise,” said Lou DiBella, who adds that Lopez will likely return to the ring in June or July.

Lopez has also garnered praise from Boxing Hall of Famer Andre Ward, who recalled Lopez challenging him to a sparring session in 2016, when Lopez just 12 years old, after which Ward called him “the best fighter in the world under 13.”

“Lou DiBella is a Hall-of-Fame promoter and I know I’m in good hands,” said Lopez, who is advised by Alonzo Benezra. “I took care of business last month and can’t wait to get back in the ring to do it again. I have been training my whole life in this sport and the goal has always been to become a world champion. Having my father in my corner from day one has been a blessing. With DiBella Entertainment, our team is now complete and I know my future is bright.”