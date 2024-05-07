Dan Azeez Set To Return On June 15 BOXXER Show In London

Dan Azeez aims to get right back into the mix.

The 34-year-old light heavyweight contender will return to the ring on June 15 at Selhurst Park in London, England. An opponent was not announced for Azeez, who looks to rebound from his February 3 defeat to countryman Joshua Buatsi.

“I’m looking forward to getting back in the ring,” Azeez said in a statement provided by BOXXER. “This is my job and I wear this sport on my chest like a badge of honor.”

The slot will come in supporting capacity to the already announced Chris Billam-Smith vs. Richard

Riakporhe WBO cruiserweight title fight.

Azeez (20-1, 13 knockouts) is The Ring’s No. 6-rated light heavyweight contender. The loss to Buatsi (18-0, 13 KOs), No. 3 at 175, briefly stalled his journey towards a major title fight.

However, there are still high hopes for the London native.

“It’s great to see Dan Azeez back in the ring so quickly,” said Ben Shalom, BOXXER founder and Azeez’s promoter. “I know he will have learnt a lot from such a great fight with Joshua Buatsi. He has become one of the country’s most popular fighters and I now expect him to be well equipped to go right to the top of the division.”

Azeez’s placement on the show comes with two more confirmed bouts. slot provides Azeez with a second straight assignment in the greater London area after two fights on the road.

“I’m ready to put the graft in like I always do to prove I belong at the top of the sport,” noted Azeez. “I always aim for the top and I’m excited to be a part of a huge stadium show in South London, where I am from!

“Selhurst Park is going to be rocking and I’m excited to put on a show for all the fans who turn out.”

Bournemouth’s Billam-Smith (19-1, 13 knockouts), The Ring’s No.3 cruiserweight, attempts his second WBO title defense. Riakporhe (17-0, 13 KOs), No. 6 at 200, from nearby Walworth, enters his first title fight. It comes in a rematch to their July 2019 meeting, won by Riakporhe via split decision.

Billam-Smith has won ten in a row since that night. Chief among that run was his 12-round upset of Lawrence Okolie last May 27 to win the WBO title.

Also confirmed for the undercard:

Ben Whittaker (7-0, 5 KOs) fights for the third time this year. The 2020 Olympic Silver medalist faces Nigeria’s Eworitse Ezra Arenyeka (12-0, 10 KOs) in a ten-round light heavyweight contest.

Poland’s Michael Cieslak (26-2, 20 KOs) faces Isaac Chamberlain (16-2, 8 KOs) in a 12-rounder European cruiserweight title fight.

Jake Donovan is a senior writer for The Ring and vice president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.

Follow @JakeNDaBox

READ THE LATEST ISSUE OF THE RING FOR FREE VIA THE NEW APP NOW. SUBSCRIBE NOW TO ACCESS MORE THAN 10 YEARS OF BACK ISSUES.