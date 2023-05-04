Amanda Serrano takes on Heather Hardy in Paul-Diaz undercard on August 5

Multi-weight champ Amanda Serrano was the away fighter in her professional debut. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Undisputed featherweight world champion Amanda “Real Deal” Serrano (44-2-1) and former WBO featherweight title holder Heather “The Heat” Hardy (24-2, 4 KOs) will be facing off in a rematch in the undercard of the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight on August 5.

After earning the WBO featherweight from Hardy nearly four years ago, Serrano will put all her belts on the line and defend her undisputed title for the first time against Hardy in a co-main event at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Serrano, the first Puerto Rican undisputed world champion, started her current title reign at featherweight by defeating Heather Hardy in a brutal 10-round fight in 2019 to win the WBO belt.

Hardy, also a Brooklyn native, will attempt to avenge her loss and take all of Serrano’s belts in a 10-round bout contested at 126 lbs.

Serrano steps back into the ring after winning a blood-soaked war against WBA featherweight champion Erika Cruz in February, making her the undisputed featherweight champion but also left her with a hand injury that resulted in canceling her much anticipated rematch with Katie Taylor. Serrano’s decisive win against Cruz followed her previous win over Sarah Mahfoud in Manchester, England that added the Dane’s IBF title to her featherweight belts. Her resounding clash against Katie Taylor at Madison Square Garden in 2022 earned recognition as Sports Illustrated’s Fight of the Year and The Ring’s Event of the Year, and was further nominated for Event of the Year by Sports Business Journal.

“I am the undisputed featherweight champion today because Heather Hardy agreed to fight me in 2019 for her WBO title,” said Serrano. “That was the first step in my current run at featherweight. It’s only right that I give her the opportunity to earn it back. I’m excited to once again share the card with Jake and put on an exciting war. This will be the first time I get to fight in Texas, and I promise the fans that they will not be disappointed.”

Hardy, the Brooklyn-born former World Boxing Organization featherweight champion who is promoted by Hall-of-Fame promoter Lou DiBella’s DiBella Entertainment, will bring “The Heat” once again as she seeks to etch her name in boxing history and become the undisputed featherweight world champion. Following her professional debut in 2012, she claimed the vacant WBC international super bantamweight title in 2014, and in 2016 won the WBC international featherweight title and became one of the biggest draws in boxing. In 2018, Heather became world champion, winning the WBO featherweight title with a unanimous decision win over Shelly Vincent at Madison Square Garden. Heather put her title on the line in 2019 and lost in a unified title fight to WBC world champion Amanda Serrano in the first clash of the two boxing stars. Since then, she has battled back towards the top, recently defeating Brazil’s Taynna Cardoso in her last fight in February.

“I’m beyond grateful for this opportunity,” said Hardy. “In 2021, I came back to boxing with a renewed passion for the sport. My late trainer told me, the day before he died, that 2023 would be my year. Now, I have the opportunity to prove him right and become an undisputed champion. Thank you to Amanda and team for keeping their word on giving me the rematch, but come fight night, I only have winning on my mind and stealing the show from Jake Paul and Nate Diaz.”

Most Valuable Promotions, founded by Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian, and Real Fight, Inc., founded by Nate Diaz, are partnering to bring this event to global audiences as Paul and Diaz battle it out as the other co-main event at the American Airlines Center. The event will be distributed and co-produced globally by DAZN PPV and made available on all devices, platforms, cable, and satellite PPV providers around the world.

“Amanda is one of the most decorated and elite athletes ever and is on path to become the winningest female boxer of all time,” said Nakisa Bidarian, co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions. “After some much needed recovery time, Amanda is excited to return to the ring and remind fans why she is the most devasting puncher in women’s boxing. If Amanda prevails in the fight, the plan is to immediately pursue the rematch with Katie Taylor in Ireland. In front of her will be one of the most revered female boxers of the last twenty years in Heather Hardy, who has only improved from the fighter she was when she faced Amanda last. Heather is very much planning on walking away as the new undisputed featherweight champion. Paul-Diaz-Serrano-Hardy… what a night!”

The event will be distributed globally on pay-per-view by DAZN, in addition to all major cable, satellite and local PPV providers.

A press release by MVP Promotions was used in this article.