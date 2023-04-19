PHOTOS: Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia make grand arrivals in Las Vegas

All photos by Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Fight week kicked off officially in Vegas on Tuesday, as Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia made their arrivals at the MGM Grand, ahead of their pay-per-view clash this Saturday.

Davis (28-0, 26 knockouts) of Baltimore has headlined major events across the country, but is main eventing for the first time in Las Vegas. The 28-year-old southpaw, who is a -245 favorite with Draft Kings to come out on top in the battle of unbeaten lightweights, likens the moment to when he would accompany his mentor Floyd Mayweather Jr.

“Coming from where I come from, this is big. I witnessed Floyd Mayweather, and all the top guys fight in Las Vegas. This is the top-level. I’m ready,” said Davis.

“My first goal was to win a belt. I never thought I would be in Las Vegas having a big fight. This is a dream come true. I won’t let my people down.”

The fight is also the biggest stage yet for Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs), who is seeking his first major win after seven years as a pro. The Victorville, Calif. native who is trained by Joe Goossen says this feels like the moment he has arrived as a top fighter.

“I look around and I see all the hard work I put in. I see all the hours I put in the gym. I’m just so grateful for this moment. It isn’t even about private jets or limousines. It’s really about the fight coming together,” said Garcia, the Golden Boy Promotions fighter who last fight in July, knocking out Javier Fortuna in six rounds.

“I had a mission, and I had a vision to fight Gervonta Davis, and to bring the fans what they really wanted to see. I made it happen. That’s what I’m happy about more than anything in life right now.”

The fight will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will be broadcast live on Showtime Pay-Per-View.

Both Davis and Garcia are big punchers and say an early night could be in store.

“You have to tune in. It’s something that you don’t want to miss. Hopefully he comes ready. If not, it will be an early night,” said Davis.

“In the blink of an eye, it will be finished. That’s what’s going to happen. Everybody will be shocked. Nobody will have anything to say. No words will be spoken,” said Garcia.