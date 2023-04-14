Brian Ceballo headlines Broadway Boxing card on April 27 in NYC

Brian Ceballo racks up another win in NYC. Photo by Ed Mulholland/ Matchroom Boxing USA

Broadway Boxing returns to New York City on April 27 when Boxing Insider Promotions and DiBella Entertainment team up on a card at Sony Hall in Times Square.

Brian Ceballo (13-1, 7 knockouts) will headline in the main event against Edward Ulloa Diaz (13-5, 10 KOs) of the Dominican Republic in an eight-round junior middleweight bout. Ceballo, a five-time New York Golden Gloves champion from Brooklyn, is looking to bounce back from his first pro defeat, a majority decision loss to Nicklaus Flaz last October in Puerto Rico.

The card will also feature Tsendbaatar Erdenebat (5-0, 3 KOs), a two-time Olympian and 2018 Asian Games gold medalist from Mongolia, in an eight round junior lightweight bout against Edy Valencia Mercado (20-9-6, 7 KOs), plus two-time former WBO junior bantamweight titleholder Miyo Yoshida (15-3) of New York by way of Kagoshima, Japan against Indeya Smith (6-6-2, 1 KO) of Dallas, Tex. in an eight-round bout.

Yoshida, 35, first won the title in 2019 with a shutout of Casey Morton and made a single defense before losing it in a technical decision to Tomoko Okuda in 2020. She regained the belt in a rematch by split decision before losing it to Tamao Ozawa by split decision in her last fight a year ago.

Smith, 26, is coming off a career best win, outfighting Sulem Urbina by unanimous decision in December on the last Boxing Insider card at the same venue.

The rest of the card includes local favorites Christian Otero and Larry Fryers, plus 19-year-old junior welterweight prospect David Lopez (2-0, 2 KOs) of Las Vegas.

The show will be Boxing Insider’s fourth show in six months, while Lou DiBella celebrated the 20th anniversary of Broadway Boxing this past fall.

The show will be broadcast live on DAZN.

“My goal from day one has been simple – to put on the best fights with local and international talent and to expose those to the largest possible audience; I’m thrilled that the DAZN subscribers will get to watch this terrific show,” said Boxing Insider’s Larry Goldberg.

“I’m happy to be co-promoting again with BoxingInsider; Larry Goldberg shares a commitment to grassroots boxing that is worthy of Broadway Boxing,” added DiBella.