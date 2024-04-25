Tim Tszyu-Vergil Ortiz Jr: WBA To Sanction As Interim Title Fight

The idea behind this weekend’s showcase card was to position Vergil Ortiz Jr. for a title shot.

That plan is still in play, even if for a manufactured title and the latest broken promise from the WBA.

Approval was granted for an interim WBA 154-pound title to be at stake Ortiz’s announced clash versus Sydney’s Tim Tszyu. The unbeaten knockout artist still has to beat Thomas Dulorme this weekend and escape unscathed to preserve the mouthwatering matchup.

Assuming the bout goes chalk, Ortiz (20-0, 20 knockouts) and Tszyu (24-1, 17 KOs) will then meet as part of a stacked August 3 show.

In no small coincidence, the event’s headlining act will feature the real WBA title at stake. Newly crowned claimant Israil Madrimov (10-0-1, 7 knockouts), No. 3 at 154, will defend versus Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs), The Ring 147-pound champ and pound-for-pound king.

The ruling handed down only specifies next steps if Crawford beats Madrimov, none of which relate to Tszyu-Ortiz. Crawford also holds the WBC, WBA ‘Super’ and WBO welterweight titles. With a win on August 3, he will then have five days to determine at which weight he plans to remain and defend his WBA title. Crawford will then be relieved of the other WBA divisional title.

It is not outlined whether the two winners will have to next meet. There is also no reference made to Jermell Charlo (35-2-1, 19 KOs), The Ring 154-pound champ who recently invoked his WBA ‘Champion in Recess’ status. The designation entitles him to an immediate title shot.

However, TGB Promotions’ Tom Brown later clarified that their side was fine with Madrimov-Crawford taking place first. The request from Brown instead called for Charlo to be reinstated as WBA ‘Super’ champion.

The sanctioning body has yet to rule on that matter, which should have been an open-and-shut case. Charlo was the sole WBA titlist from August 2021 through his being relieved of the title earlier this year. The ‘Super’ designation was removed in August 2021 when Erislandy Lara relinquished his ‘Regular’ belt at 154.

A title reduction campaign was also re-introduced by the WBA at that time, with the promise to eventually phase out all secondary titles. Great strides were made, though fell well short when it came time to enforce the rules among those who generated the most money.

Heading in the wrong direction, the WBA re-introduced the interim title at the start of this year. Three bouts have already been approved to carry the manufactured belt. Two of those fights will appear on the August 3 show. David Morrell, a WBA ‘Regular’ 168-pound titlist, and Radivoje Kalazdjic (29-2, 21 KOs) meet for the interim WBA 175-pound title.

Dmitry Bivol (22-0, 11 KOs) is the true WBA 175-pound titlist. He will next face unified champ Artur Beterbiev (20-0, 20 KOs) on June 1 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The light heavyweight summit meeting carries The Ring championship, and the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO titles at stake.

The availability of an interim 154-pound title is a bit of a make-up call for Ortiz. Golden Boy Promotion was keen to have the unbeaten Texan challenge Madrimov later this year. Those plans changed once Turki Alalshikh decided to bring Riyadh Season to the U.S. That vision by the Saudi luminary called for Crawford to instead challenge for the crown.

Nearly every major promoter has fallen in line with the Saudi group, a list which now includes Golden Boy Promotions.

The sanctioning bodies have also bent over backwards to be part of the movement. Both the WBC and WBA were confirmed as cooperating partners with Riyadh Season. Wednesday’s press conference confirmed a partnership between the company and the WBA.

Ortiz moved up to 154 earlier this year following a 17-month ring absence. His ring return was brief. Fredrick Lawson was stopped—albeit prematurely—in the first-round of their January 6 DAZN headliner in Las Vegas.

Immediate efforts were made to get Ortiz back in the ring. He accepted positioning in the co-feature slot of this Saturday’s DAZN show in Fresno, California.

Australia’s Tszyu (24-1, 17 KOs) aims to return to the title stage shortly after his lone career defeat.

It came in a valiant and gory effort, as he dropped a split-decision to Sebastian Fundora (21-1-1, 13 KOs). Their blood-soaked March 30 bout came about on less than two weeks’ notice. Tszyu was due to face Keith Thurman, who withdrew due to injury.

The drastic style switch was initially handled well by Tszyu. Fundora suffered a broken nose in the opening round. However, Tszyu was left with a gruesome cut atop his scalp after he fell into Fundora’s elbow during an exchange.

The end result saw Fundora win the WBO and vacant WBC title. He also supplanted Tszyu as The Ring’s No. 1-rated junior middleweight.

Still, Tszyu, The Ring’s No. 2-rated 154-pounder remains eager to stay active and versus relevant opposition.

Jake Donovan is a senior writer for The Ring and vice president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.

