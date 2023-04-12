WBO orders Arnold Barboza vs. Liam Paro junior welterweight eliminator

Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank

The World Boxing Organization (WBO) is mandating an world junior welterweight title elimination bout between Arnold Barboza and Liam Paro, the sanctioning body announced Tuesday night.

The WBO Championship Committee announced that representatives from both sides have until April 21 (10 days from Tuesday) “to negotiate and reach an agreement accordingly. If an accord is not reached within the time frame set forth herein, purse bid proceedings will be called, per WBO Regulations of World Championship contests.”

If an agreement is not reached, the minimum purse bid will be $150,000.

Barboza is promoted by Top Rank, while Paro is promoted by Matchroom Boxing.

The 31-year-old Barboza (28-0, 10 knockouts), who resides in Los Angeles, is ranked No. 5 by The Ring at 140 pounds. Barboza and Paro are ranked No. 2 and 3, respectively, by the WBO. Teofino Lopez, the former Ring Magazine lightweight champion, is the mandatory challenger to face WBO titleholder and Ring Magazine champion Josh Taylor.

In his last bout on February 3, Barboza defeated former world titleholder Jose Pedraza by unanimous decision. In his previous fight on July 15, Barboza defeated Danielito Zorrilla, who entered the bout unbeaten, by unanimous decision.

Barboza also has notable victories over Antonio Moran, Alex Saucedo, William Silva, and Mike Reed.

Paro (23-0, 14 KOs), who resides in Brisbane, Australia, knocked out Brock Jarvis in the first round of his last bout on October 15 in a clash of unbeaten junior welterweights from Australia.

In his previous fight in December 2021, the 26-year-old southpaw overcame a knockdown in the opening round to win a split decision over Puerto Rico’s Yomar Alamo in a close fight.

