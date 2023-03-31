Weigh-in alert: Joshua vs. Franklin and undercard – Photos
London, UK: Anthony Joshua and Jermaine Franklin Weigh In ahead of their Heavyweight Contest tomorrow night. 31 March 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
31
Mar
4 x 3 mins welterweight contestZIYAD ALMAAYOUF 145.14 lbs v GEORGI VELICHKOV 142.7 lbs (Saudi Arabia) (Sofia, Bulgaria)
10 x 3 mins flyweight contestGALAL YAFAI 113.8 lbs v MOISES CALLEROS 114.2 lbs (Birmingham, England) (Monterrey, Mexico)
10 x 3 mins heavyweight contestFABIO WARDLEY 242.6 lbs v MICHAEL POLITE-COFFIE 269.4 lbs (Ipswich, England) (Kissimmee, USA)
12 x 3 mins heavyweight contestANTHONY JOSHUA 255.4 lbs v JERMAINE FRANKLIN 234.12 lbs (Watford, England) (Saginaw, USA)
Other weights:
6 x 3 mins heavyweight contestPETER KADIRU 239.3 lbs v ALEN LAURIOLLE 273.2 lbs (Hamburg, Germany) (Skopje, Macedonia) 8 x 3 mins heavyweight contest JUERGEN ULDEDAJ 203.8 lbs v BENOIT HUBER 200 lbs (Lezhe, Albania) (Sion, Switzerland) 8 x 3 mins junior lightweight contest JORDAN FLYNN 129.10 lbs v KANE BAKER 129.8 lbs (Oxford, England) (Birmingham, England) 8 x 3 mins light-heavyweight contest JOHN HEDGES 189.14 lbs v DANIEL BOCIANSKI 186.4 lbs (Takeley, England) (Nowy Sacz, Poland) 10 x 3 mins mddleweight contest AUSTIN WILLIAMS 162.8 lbs v RIVER WILSON-BENT 162.7 lbs (Houston, USA) (Coventry, England) 8 x 3 mins junior weltwerweight contest CAMPBELL HATTON 139.12 lbs v LOUIS FIEDLING 138.6 lbs (Hyde, England) (Tamworth, England)
A press release by Matchroom was used in this article.