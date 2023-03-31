Friday, March 31, 2023  |
Weigh-in alert: Joshua vs. Franklin and undercard – Photos

London, UK: Anthony Joshua and Jermaine Franklin Weigh In ahead of their Heavyweight Contest tomorrow night. 31 March 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
31
Mar
by Ring TV | 

London, UK: Ziyad Almaayouf and Georgi Velichkov Weigh In ahead of their Super-Lightweight Contest tomorrow night.
Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

4 x 3 mins welterweight contestZIYAD ALMAAYOUF 145.14 lbs v GEORGI VELICHKOV 142.7 lbs(Saudi Arabia)                                 (Sofia, Bulgaria)

London, UK: Galal Yafai and Moises Callerosh Weigh In ahead of their International Flyweight Contest tomorrow night.
31 {iptcmonthname {iptcyear4}
Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

10 x 3 mins flyweight contestGALAL YAFAI 113.8 lbs v MOISES CALLEROS 114.2 lbs(Birmingham, England)     (Monterrey, Mexico)

London, UK: Fabio Wardley and Michael Polite-Coffie Weigh In ahead of their Heavyweight Contest tomorrow night.
31 March 2023
Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

10 x 3 mins heavyweight contestFABIO WARDLEY 242.6 lbs v MICHAEL POLITE-COFFIE 269.4 lbs(Ipswich, England)                  (Kissimmee, USA)

London, UK: Anthony Joshua and Jermaine Franklin Weigh In ahead of their Heavyweight Contest tomorrow night.
31 March 2023
Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

12 x 3 mins heavyweight contestANTHONY JOSHUA 255.4 lbs v JERMAINE FRANKLIN 234.12 lbs(Watford, England)                       (Saginaw, USA)



Other weights:

6 x 3 mins heavyweight contestPETER KADIRU 239.3 lbs v ALEN LAURIOLLE 273.2 lbs(Hamburg, Germany)           (Skopje, Macedonia)8 x 3 mins heavyweight contestJUERGEN ULDEDAJ 203.8 lbs v BENOIT HUBER 200 lbs(Lezhe, Albania)                            (Sion, Switzerland)8 x 3 mins junior lightweight contestJORDAN FLYNN 129.10 lbs v KANE BAKER 129.8 lbs(Oxford, England)                   (Birmingham, England)8 x 3 mins light-heavyweight contestJOHN HEDGES 189.14 lbs v DANIEL BOCIANSKI 186.4 lbs(Takeley, England)                 (Nowy Sacz, Poland)10 x 3 mins mddleweight contest AUSTIN WILLIAMS 162.8 lbs v RIVER WILSON-BENT 162.7 lbs(Houston, USA)                           (Coventry, England)8 x 3 mins junior weltwerweight contestCAMPBELL HATTON 139.12 lbs v LOUIS FIEDLING 138.6 lbs(Hyde, England)                               (Tamworth, England)

 

A press release by Matchroom was used in this article.

