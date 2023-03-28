Cain Sandoval signs with 360 Promotions, will fight April 14 against Jose Angulo

Photo from 360 Promotions

Promoter Tom Loeffler of 360 Promotions signed hard-hitting lightweight prospect Cain Sandoval to a multi-fight promotional contract, it was announced Monday afternoon. Sandoval will face Jose Angulo in a six-round bout at the Commerce Casino in Commerce, Calif. on April 14.

The fight will precede the main event bout between Los Angeles-based featherweights Omar Cande Trinidad and Adan Ochoa. Both fights will stream live on UFC Fight Pass (10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT).

“We’re very excited to announce the signing of Cain Sandoval,” said Loeffler, who promotes the successful Hollywood Fight Nights series at venues throughout Southern California. “Since turning professional in August 2021, (Cain) has been amongst the most talked-about young fighters in California. He’s clearly got the power and knockouts boxing fans love. Now our job is to provide him with the right opportunities and further exposure at our live events and on UFC Fight Pass.”

Sandoval (8-0, 8 knockouts), who resides in Sacramento, Calif., last fought on February 18, stopping Pedro Angel Cruz in the third round. Thus far, the knockout win over Cruz has been the longest fight in duration in Sandoval’s career.

The 20-year-old has five first round knockouts. Sandoval appreciates and is grateful for the opportunity to fight under the 360 Boxing Promotions banner, including junior middleweight contender Serhii Bohachuk and junior middleweight prospect Callum Walsh.

“Tom Loeffler’s track record speaks for itself,” said Sandoval. “He’s been one of the very best boxing promoters for over 20 years and I feel very comfortable joining his team and very excited to have my fights broadcast on UFC Fight Pass. I can’t wait for April 14.”

Angulo (14-5, 7 KOs) will be a step-up in opposition for Sandoval.

The 26-year-old lost by knockout in his last bout on February 4 to unbeaten Ernesto Mercado. In his previous fight on December 9, Angulo, who resides in Guayaquil, Ecuador, lost in a competitive fight to Alberto Mercado. He has lost his last three fights, all by knockout.

In his most notable fight as a pro, which took place in March 2020, Angulo lost by majority decision to then-unbeaten Alejandro Guerrero, a fight that took place on a ShoBox telecast.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

