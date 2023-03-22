Weights: Christian Mbilli weighs 167, Carlos Gongora slightly heavier
Rising super middleweight contender Christian Mbilli and his opponent Carlos Gongora were both in excellent condition and were respectful at their weigh in on Thursday ahead of tomorrow’s 10-round scheduled contest at the Montreal Casino, Montreal.
Mbilli, who is rated No. 5 by The Ring at 168-pounds, came in at 167. The 27-year-old enters the contest with an unblemished record of 23-0 (20 knockouts).
Meanwhile, Gongora weighed in at 167.2. The 33-year-old Ecuadorian native has a record of 21-1 (16 KOs)
In the chief supporting bout, Simon Kean (22-1, 21 KOs) tipped the scales at 248, while his opponent Eric Molina (29-8, 21 KOs) came in slightly heavier at 253 ahead of their heavyweight clash.
Also, on the undercard Steve Claggett (33-7-2, 23 KOs), who weighed 141.2 for a junior welterweight bout. His opponent, \rafael Lugo (26-2-2, 16 KOs), came in at 141.8.
