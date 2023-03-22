Weights: Christian Mbilli weighs 167, Carlos Gongora slightly heavier

Photo by Vincent Ethier/EOTTM

Rising super middleweight contender Christian Mbilli and his opponent Carlos Gongora were both in excellent condition and were respectful at their weigh in on Thursday ahead of tomorrow’s 10-round scheduled contest at the Montreal Casino, Montreal.

Mbilli, who is rated No. 5 by The Ring at 168-pounds, came in at 167. The 27-year-old enters the contest with an unblemished record of 23-0 (20 knockouts).

Meanwhile, Gongora weighed in at 167.2. The 33-year-old Ecuadorian native has a record of 21-1 (16 KOs)

In the chief supporting bout, Simon Kean (22-1, 21 KOs) tipped the scales at 248, while his opponent Eric Molina (29-8, 21 KOs) came in slightly heavier at 253 ahead of their heavyweight clash.

Also, on the undercard Steve Claggett (33-7-2, 23 KOs), who weighed 141.2 for a junior welterweight bout. His opponent, \rafael Lugo (26-2-2, 16 KOs), came in at 141.8.

