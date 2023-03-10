Angel Acosta to face Angelino Cordova on April 6 in Indio

Angel Acosta. Photo by Tom Hogan-HoganPhotos/ Golden Boy Promotions

Hard-hitting flyweight contender Angel Acosta will face unbeaten Angelino Cordova on April 6, Golden Boy Promotions announced Friday. The 12-round bout will headline a Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN card (9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT) at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif.

Acosta (23-3, 22 knockouts), who resides in San Juan, Puerto Rico, last fought on May 12, scoring a spectacular one-punch knockout win over countrymen Janiel Rivera. The win over Rivera took place about eight months after Acosta was stopped by then-WBO world flyweight titleholder Junto Nakatani.

The 32-year-old is a former world titleholder at 108 pounds. Acosta won the vacant WBO world title in December 2017, stopping Juan Alejo of Mexico. He would make three defenses of the WBO world title before losing to Elwin Soto in June 2019.

Acosta hopes a dominant win over Cordova would position him closer to a world title shot.

“Cordova is a great fighter who comes (forward),” said Acosta, who trains in Indio under Joel Diaz. “I don’t know much about him, but I’ll be ready for him. I am happy and motivated for this fight because it puts us close to an opportunity for the world championship. On April 6, I will be ready to put on a show for Puerto Rico and my family.”

Cordova (17-0-1, 12 KOs), who lives and trains in Roselle Park, N.J., will be taking a significant step up in opposition. Cordova made his United States debut in his last bout on June 22, defeating former world title challenger Axel Aragon Vega by split-decision in a close fight.

Prior to facing Aragon Vega, Cordova had only faced one fighter with a winning record.

The 27-year-old may be the underdog going into the Acosta fight, but Cordova is confident he can get the job done and be victorious on April 6.

“It’s a great opportunity for my career,” said Cordova. “I feel really excited and happy with this fight. There’s going to be fireworks inside that ring. Tito Acosta is a great champion and I have a lot of respect for him but (my fight against him) will be a war. I am training in New York and will be ready to face the best Acosta in April.”

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

