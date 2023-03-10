Weigh-in Alert: Diego Pacheco vs. Jack Cullen and undercard photos
Middleweights
PADDY LACEY 162.14 lbs v JAMES MCCARTHY 160.15 lbs
(Liverpool, England) (Liverpool, England)
Women’s lightweight
RHIANNON DIXON 134.12 lbs v VICKY WILKINSON 132.1 lbs
(Warrington, England) (Wombourne, England)
Heavyweights
JOHNNY FISHER 240.12 lbs v ALFONSO DAMIANI 233.13 lbs
(Romford, England) (Subiaco, Italy)
Junior welterweights
ROBBIE DAVIES JR 139.12 lbs v DARRAGH FOLEY 139.6 lbs
(Liverpool, England) (Bondi, Australia)
Super Middleweights
DIEOGO PACHECO 166.10 lbs v JACK CULLEN 167.8 lbs
(Los Angeles, USA) (Little Lever, England)
More weights:
Middleweights
GEORGE LIDDARD 162.1 lbs v DANIEL PRZEWIESLIK 161.1 lbs
(Billericay, England) (Ruda Slaska, Poand)
Junior welterweights
CAMPBELL HATTON 140.5 lbs v MICHAEL GONXHE 136.14 lbs
(Hyde, England) (Frankfurt, Germany)
Junior lightweights
AQIB FIAZ 134.7 lbs v DEAN DODGE 132.15 lbs
(Oldham, England) (Yeovil, England)
Junior featherweights
PETER MCGRAIL 123.8 lbs v NICOLAS NAHUEL BOTELLI 123.12 lbs
(Liverpool, England) (Salta, Argentina)
A press release by Matchroom was used in this article