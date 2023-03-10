Saturday, March 11, 2023  |
Weigh-in Alert: Diego Pacheco vs. Jack Cullen and undercard photos

Liverpool, UK: Diego Pacheco and Jack Cullen weigh in ahead of their WBO International Super Middleweight Title fight tomorrow night. 10 March 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
10
Mar
by Ring TV 

Paddy Lacey and James McCarthy weigh in ahead of their middleweight contest. 10 March 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Middleweights
PADDY LACEY 162.14 lbs v JAMES MCCARTHY 160.15 lbs
(Liverpool, England) (Liverpool, England)

 

Rhiannon Dixon and Vicky Wilkinson weigh in ahead of their Commonwealth Female Lightweight Title tomorrow night. 10 March 2023  Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Women’s lightweight
RHIANNON DIXON 134.12 lbs v VICKY WILKINSON 132.1 lbs
(Warrington, England) (Wombourne, England)

 



 

Johnny Fisher and Alfonso Damiani weigh in ahead of their Heavyweight Contest tomorrow night. 10 March 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Heavyweights
JOHNNY FISHER 240.12 lbs v ALFONSO DAMIANI 233.13 lbs
(Romford, England) (Subiaco, Italy)

Robbie Davies Jr and Darragh Foley weigh in ahead of their Super-Lightweight Contest tomorrow night. 10 March 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Junior welterweights
ROBBIE DAVIES JR 139.12 lbs v DARRAGH FOLEY 139.6 lbs
(Liverpool, England) (Bondi, Australia)

 

Diego Pacheco and Jack Cullen weigh in ahead of their WBO International Super Middleweight Title fight tomorrow night. 10 March 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Super Middleweights
DIEOGO PACHECO 166.10 lbs v JACK CULLEN 167.8 lbs
(Los Angeles, USA) (Little Lever, England)

More weights:

Middleweights

GEORGE LIDDARD 162.1 lbs v DANIEL PRZEWIESLIK 161.1 lbs
(Billericay, England) (Ruda Slaska, Poand)

Junior welterweights

CAMPBELL HATTON 140.5 lbs v MICHAEL GONXHE 136.14 lbs
(Hyde, England) (Frankfurt, Germany)

Junior lightweights

AQIB FIAZ 134.7 lbs v DEAN DODGE 132.15 lbs
(Oldham, England) (Yeovil, England)

Junior featherweights

PETER MCGRAIL 123.8 lbs v NICOLAS NAHUEL BOTELLI 123.12 lbs
(Liverpool, England) (Salta, Argentina)

 

A press release by Matchroom was used in this article

