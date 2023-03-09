Erickson Lubin-Luis Arias, Fernando Martinez-Jade Bornea added to Adames-Williams card

WBC interim middleweight beltholder Carlos Adames will face former unified junior middleweight titlist Julian Williams at an as-yet-to-be-decided venue on June 24.

The fight will headline a Showtime tripleheader that will include a crossroads junior middleweight contest between long-time contenders Erickson Lubin and Luis Arias. In the opening fight of the telecast IBF junior bantamweight titleholder Fernando Martinez will put his championship on the line against unbeaten mandatory challenger Jade Bornea.

Adames (22-1, 17 knockouts), The Ring rated No. 4 middleweight, first surfaced at junior middleweight, where he beat Frank Galarza (TKO 4) and Patrick Day (UD 10). The powerful Dominican Republic fighter was upset by Patrick Teixeira (UD 12) when he bid to win the vacant WBO interim title.

After returning to action, he won two fights before scoring a career-best win over Sergiy Derevyanchenko (UD 10). Most recently, the 28-year-old stopped Juan Macias Montiel (KO 3) to pick up the WBC Interim title.

Williams (28-3-1, 16 KOs) headed into his first world title fight against Jermall Charlo in good shape but was stopped in five rounds. The tough Philadelphia native bounced back well with four wins to reposition himself for another shot and upset unified titleholder Jarrett Hurd (UD 12).

However, the upset vibe was contagious and “J-Rock” dropped the titles to Jeison Rosario in his first defense. Williams decided against enforcing a contractually obligated rematch and was upset by unheralded Vladimir Hernandez (SD 10) in his return. Took off a year and got back in the win column beating Rolando Mansilla (UD 8) last November.

Lubin (24-2, 17 KOs), The Ring rated No. 5 junior middleweight, was a former amateur star, who was on course to represent the U.S. at the 2016 Olympics. However, Lubin turned professional at 18 and while he looked the part during his rise, he was stopped in one round by WBC titlist Jermell Charlo.

That may have ruined a lot of fighters but, to his credit, Lubin has raised his game and won six fights, most notably stopping former unified titleholder Jeison Rosario (KO 6). However, he lost an all-action shootout with Sebastian Fundora (RTD 9) in April.

Arias (20-3-1, 9 KOs) was a good amateur domestically winning a couple of national titles before entering the professional ranks as a touted prospect in 2012. Beat the once well-regarded Arif Magomedov (TKO 5) before losing his unbeaten record to Daniel Jacobs (UD 12).

Has since drawn with the teak-tough Gabriel Rosado (D 12), was upset by the largely unknown Luke Keeler (PTS 10), rebounded to shock former unified 154-pound titlist Hurd (SD 10) but lost that momentum when he was beaten by Vaughn Alexander (SD 10).

It will be interesting to see what Lubin has left after the war of attrition with Fundora. If that hasn’t unduly affected him, he should have too much for Arias and win a competitive points decision.

Martinez (15-0, 8 KOs), The Ring rated No. 5 junior bantamweight, was a standout amateur and represented his home country of Argentina all over the world. “Pumita” appeared in the World Series of Boxing and the 2016 Olympics before turning professional in 2017.

He won his first nine fights, all in Argentina, before venturing to South Africa to score an impressive stoppage against Athenkosi Dumezweni (TKO 11). The 31-year-old was largely unknown until he upset Jerwin Ancajas (UD 12) to win the IBF title last February. He repeated the trick in their rematch in his maiden defense.

Bornea (18-0, 12 KOs), had a successful amateur career before turning professional in October 2014. He picked up the Philippine national title and the NABF title by edging past previously unbeaten Ernesto Delgadillo (SD 10).

The 27-year-old impressively beat Mohammed Obbadi (KO 3) in a world title eliminator last January and has stayed busy waiting for his big chance.

Martinez will enter the fight in confident mood having twice beaten the well-respected Ancajas and will expect to do so against another Filipino. This is also a significant step up in class for Bornea and I see Martinez winning a wide 12-round unanimous decision.

