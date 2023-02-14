Edgar Berlanga signs promotional deal with Matchroom Boxing

Berlanga dropped tough Nicholson four times en route to his first distance bout. Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Super middleweight contender Edgar Berlanga has signed a multi-fight deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing, the promotional company announced Tuesday morning.

Berlanga (20-0, 16 knockouts) of Brooklyn, N.Y. is expected to return to the ring this summer. The 25-year-old was last in the ring last June, when he defeated Alexis Angulo on ESPN at The Theater at Madison Square Garden.

“I’m excited to start my new journey with the best promoter in the world, the legend Eddie Hearn,” said Berlanga. “I’m looking to build my legacy in the sport of boxing.”

Berlanga says his ultimate goal is to land a big fight against RING super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, who has fought most of his recent bouts on DAZN, where Matchroom’s fights air in the United States.

“I’m looking for the big fights and I know signing with Matchroom was the right choice to get me to where I want to go. I’m humbled by this opportunity, and I will dedicate myself into becoming the best 168 pounder in the world. My main goal is to the land the Canelo fight and renew the greatest rivalry in boxing – Mexico vs. Puerto Rico,” said Berlanga.

Eddie Hearn says building to that fight is their ultimate goal.

“Edgar wants to be a World champion and the fight he wants is Canelo Alvarez. We are plotting a route for him to land that showdown with Canelo, and Edgar is ready to take on the best of the 168-pound division to prove he is ready to meet the undisputed champion in classic Mexico vs. Puerto Rico blockbuster,” said Hearn.

Berlanga, who had previously been promoted by Top Rank, rose to prominence after starting his pro career with 16 straight first round knockout wins. He has since gone the distance in his last four bouts since stepping up in competition to the ten-round level.

