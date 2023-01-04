Seniesa Estrada scheduled to face Tina Rupprecht in potential Ring title bout

Seniesa Estrada. Photo credit: Golden Boy Promotions

A unification fight between Seniesa Estrada and Tina Rupprecht looks like it finally has a date.

The Estrada-Rupprecht fight could take place on March 25, two sources confirmed to The Ring over the last two days.

No official word yet on a location, but Top Rank is reportedly promoting a card on the same day at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California with former WBC/ WBO world junior welterweight titleholder Jose Ramirez in a likely clash against former IBF world lightweight titleholder Richard Commey.

Both fights will likely be televised on an ESPN platform.

Estrada (23-0, 9 knockouts), who resides in East Los Angeles, holds the WBA female world 105-pound title. Rupprecht is the WBC titleholder in that same division. Estrada-Rupprecht is also a clash between the two best fighters at 105 pounds, according to The Ring.

Estrada and Rupprecht are ranked No. 1 and No. 3, respectively. If made, the fight could have the vacant inaugural Ring strawweight belt at stake, pending the approval of the magazine’s Women’s Ratings Panel.

The 30-year-old Estrada last fought on November 12, defeating Jazmin Gala Villarino by unanimous decision. The win over Villarino was Estrada’s first fight under her new promotional contract with Top Rank.

Prior to the win over Villarino, Estrada had not fought since December 2021, stopping Maria Micheo Santizo in the fourth round. Estrada has also won a world title belt at 108 pounds.

Rupprecht (12-0-1, 3 KOs), who resides in Augsburg, Germany, defeated Peru’s Rocio Gaspar by unanimous decision in her last fight on December 10. Rupprecht has won her last three fights, all successful defenses of her WBC world title, since fighting to a split-decision draw against Maricela Quintero of Mexico in April 2019.

The 30-year-old Rupprecht does have a decision win over current WBA titleholder Yokasta Valle in June 2018.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

