Fight Night Program – Week of December 15-21

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Thursday, December 15 – Gimnasio Josué Neri Santos, Ciudad Juarez, Mexico

Miguel Roman vs. Darvin Galeano – junior lightweight – 10 rounds

Fan favorite “Mickey” Roman never fails to entertain, and this homecoming bout should be quite entertaining while it lasts. Check in early to see top rated Diana Fernandez doing her thing, and especially the pro debut of Cuba´s Yosbani Veitia, one of the island’s most decorated amateurs.

Also on this card:

Bryan Flores vs. Placido Ramirez – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Jorge Mata vs. Josue Veraza – junior lightweight – 8 rounds

Yosbani Veitia vs. Juan Daniel Ramirez – bantamweight – 8 rounds

Diana Fernandez vs. Nataly Delgado –women’s junior bantamweight – 10 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN (Latin America)

Friday, December 16 – Centre Gervais Auto, Shawinigan, Quebec

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Michael Wallisch – heavyweight – 10 rounds

The 6’5, 260-plus Russian-born Makhmudov knocked out his first 14 opponents, including 12 in three rounds or less. Germany’s Wallisch should be an interesting challenge in this stage of his career.

Also on this card:

Steven Butler vs. Joshua Conley – middleweight – 10 rounds

Mary Spencer vs. Femke Hermans – women’s junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Thomas Chabot vs. Jonathan Carrillo – junior lightweight – 10 rounds

Leila Beaudoin vs. Valgerdur Gudstensdottir – women’s junior lightweight – 6 rounds

Luis Santana vs. Jonathan Uribe – lightweight – 6 rounds

Alexandre Gaumont vs. Piotr Bis – middleweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN+

Friday, December 16 – Mexico City

Rogelio Jimenez vs. Carlos Reyes Torres – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Juan Manuel Garcia Vazquez vs. Oscar Arenas Maya – welterweight – 10 rounds

Where to watch it: EstrellaTV

Saturday, December 17 – Cosmopolitan, Las Vegas

Michel Rivera vs. Frank Martin – lightweight – 12 rounds

An intriguing clash of unbeaten prospects, with the dangerous southpaw Martin looking to spoil the party for Muhammad Ali-lookalike Rivera, a superb boxer with an entertaining and colorful style. Should be the fight of the week.

Jose Uzcategui vs. Vladimir Shishkin – super middleweight -12 rounds

“Bolivita” Uzcategui has been a personal favorite of mine forever, and he has a tough call against the unbeaten Shishkin. Definitely a fight I will not miss.

Also on this card:

Nikolai Potapov vs. Vincent Astrolabio – bantamweight – 12 rounds

Omar Juarez vs. Austin Dulay – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Kevin Johnson vs. Cristian Baez – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Elijah Lorenzo Garcia vs. Cruse Stewart – middleweight – 8 rounds

Kenneth Sims Jr. vs. Nicolas Demario – junior welterweight – 8 rounds

Adrian Benton vs. Yohan Vasquez – junior lightweight – 8 rounds

Joahnys Argilagos vs. Mario Hernandez – bantamweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: Showtime

Saturday, December 17 – Commerce Casino, Commerce, Calif.

Raul Curiel vs. Brad Solomon – welterweight – 10 rounds

Terrific showcase opportunity for the unbeaten Curiel, with an undercard that features a group of interesting prospects and the return of women’s boxing legend Braekhus. Should be fun.

Also on this card:

Diego De La Hoya vs. Jose Gonzalez – featherweight – 10 rounds

Aaron Silva vs. Alan Campa – super middleweight – 8 rounds

Jousce Gonzalez vs. Ivan Cano – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Cecilia Braekhus vs. Marisa Portillo – junior middleweight – 8 rounds

Nick Sullivan vs. Angel Vazquez – lightweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, December 17 – Par des Expositions, Nantes, France

Christian Mbili vs. Vaughn Alexander – super middleweight – 10 rounds

Mbilli, a 2016 French Olympian, won his first 13 professional bouts by stoppage, and he returns home for the first time since 2019 to be tested by Alexander, a St. Louis native who is 2-0-1 in his last three fights.

Also on this card:

Souleymane Cissokho vs. Thulani Mbenge – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN+

Saturday, December 17 – Bournemouth Center, Bournemouth, England

Dan Azeez vs. Rocky Fielding – light heavyweight – 12 rounds

The unbeaten Azeez will put his British belt on the line to go with the vacant Commonwealth title at stake in this intriguing matchup.

Chris Billam-Smith vs. Armend Xhoxhaj – cruiserweight – 12 rounds

Fan favorite Billam-Smith is on the way up and riding a 7-0 streak since his only loss, and wants to make further progress against the once-beaten Kosovo product in this early crossroads clash.

Undercard hidden jewel:

Caroline Dubois vs. Sofia Rodriguez – women’s lightweight – 6 rounds

Dubois is one of women’s boxing top prospects, and it will be interesting to see how she looks in this fight as she heads into main event territory.

Also on this card:

Steve Robinson vs. Nick Campbell – heavyweight – 8 rounds

Cori Gibbs vs. Jimmy First – lightweight – 8 rounds

Viddal Riley vs. Amine Boucetta – cruiserweight – 6 rounds

Michael McKinson vs. Roberto Arriaza – welterweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: FiteTV, Sky (UK)

Saturday, December 17 – Memorial Civic Auditorium, Stockton, Calif.

Quilisto Madera vs. Hector Zepeda – middleweight – 8 rounds

Manuel Jaimes vs. Ricardo Lopez Torres – lightweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: FightHype

