Weigh-in alert: Sunny Edwards vs. Felix Alvarado and undercard
Sunny Edwards (left) vs Felix Alvarado
10
Nov
6 Rounds Middleweight
Hebert Conceição (2-0) 163lbs 1oz
Gideon Onyenani (4-1) 162lbs 7oz
8 Rounds junior featherweights
Lisa Whiteside (4-0) 120lbs 9oz
Eva Cantos (4-8-1) 122lbs 6oz
12 rounds junior featherweights
Jack Bateson (17-0) 120lbs 8oz
Shabaz Masoud (10-0) 121lbs 8oz
IBF world flyweight title
Sunny Edwards (18-0) 111lbs 5oz
Felix Alvarado (38-2) 111lbs 2oz
All photos courtesy of Probellum.
A press release by Probellum was used in this article.