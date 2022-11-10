Thursday, November 10, 2022  |
Weigh-in alert: Sunny Edwards vs. Felix Alvarado and undercard

Sunny Edwards (left) vs Felix Alvarado
10
Nov
by Ring TV

6 Rounds Middleweight

Hebert Conceição (2-0) 163lbs 1oz

Gideon Onyenani (4-1) 162lbs 7oz



8 Rounds junior featherweights

Lisa Whiteside (4-0) 120lbs 9oz

Eva Cantos (4-8-1) 122lbs 6oz

12 rounds junior featherweights

Jack Bateson (17-0) 120lbs 8oz

Shabaz Masoud (10-0) 121lbs 8oz

IBF world flyweight title  

Sunny Edwards (18-0) 111lbs 5oz

Felix Alvarado (38-2) 111lbs 2oz

 

All photos courtesy of Probellum.

A press release by Probellum was used in this article.

 

