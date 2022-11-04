Fight Night Program – Week of Nov. 3-9

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Friday, November 4 – Plant City, Fla.

Antonio Moran vs. Kendo Castaneda – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Two battle-hardened fringe junior welterweight contenders will square off as finalists of the eight-man Last Chance Tournament Championship, with the winner pocketing a $50,000 prize and the Mexico vs. Texas rivalry in full display. Should be fun while it lasts!

Also on this card:

Juan Huertas vs. Miguel Madueno – lightweight – 10 rounds

Marques Valle vs. Luis Sanchez – junior middleweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: ProBox TV

Saturday, November 5 – Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez – light heavyweight – 12 rounds

Definitely, the fight of the weekend, and one of the best matchups you can make in boxing today. Contrasting styles, high-stakes, a ticket for the Canelo Sweepstakes and much more. This fight is the real deal. Blink not!

Chantelle Cameron vs. Jessica McCaskill – women’s junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Same as above, but in female version. Cameron risks her Ring title belt against one of the best in the game coming down from welterweight to meet her. Two hungry, amazing fighters in the bottom of the pound-for-pound top 5 clamoring for more attention and bigger paydays. Could easily be the beginning of a trilogy.

Also on this card:

Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov vs. Zelfa Barrett – junior lightweight – 12 rounds

Galal Yafai vs. Gohan Rodriguez Garcia – flyweight – 10 rounds

Kal Yafai vs. Jerald Paclar – bantamweight – 10 rounds

Campbell Hatton vs. Denis Bartos – lightweight – 6 rounds

Aqib Fiaz vs. Diego Valtierra -, junior lightweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, November 5 – The Armory, Minneapolis

David Morrell vs. Aidos Yerbossynuly – super middleweight – 12 rounds

The super talented, unbeaten super middleweight “regular” champion David Morrell Jr. takes on undefeated challenger Aidos Yerbossynuly in an intriguing bout. Morrell is 3-0 with 3 KOs in that same venue in his last three bouts, and Yerbossynuly is also coming off a high-profile stoppage win.

Brian Mendoza vs. Jeison Rosario – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

A serious downgrade from the originally proposed fight between Cuban KO artist Yoelvis Gomez going against Rosario, but still a compelling bout that could potentially bring some heavy fireworks, in spite of the last-minute replacement issues.

Where to watch it: Showtime