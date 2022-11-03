Press release: The Ring Magazine Embraces Digital Future, Launching Monthly Electronic Edition

After more than 100 years in print, The Ring magazine will shift to a digital-only format following the the November-December 2022 issue.

LOS ANGELES, CA (Nov. 2, 2022) – Having recently surpassed 100 years in print, Ring Magazine will launch its next 100 years as a monthly electronic magazine, leaders of the “Bible of Boxing” announced today.

Following the publication of the November-December 2022 issue, the magazine will officially enter the digital age, with a monthly electronic issue taking the place of the print edition, while the organization continues to print popular special issues, fight programs and books, on occasion.

“I am really excited about this transition into the electronic age,” said Ring Magazine owner Oscar De La Hoya. “This move will allow us to continue delivering the best in boxing coverage to a legion of dedicated subscribers, while also meeting a new potential generation of fans where they are – online. That is how we honor the legacy of the magazine – by embracing the digital future, bringing its columns, awards, rankings, and coveted championship belts to the largest number of people possible.”

The Ring has long been known as the most prestigious ranking system in the sport of boxing, unvarnished by politics and voted on by true experts in the field.

Through this new digital lens, The Ring will expand on its foundational, century-long boxing coverage excellence, expanding its coverage of events, fighters, and critical influencers and decision-makers with heightened frequency. The Ring’s award-winning feature articles, departments and rankings will continue via its online components:

RingTV.com

Ring Magazine E-Edition

Social media channels including:

Instagram – @RingTV

Twitter – @ringmagazine

YouTube – TheRingDigital

“The five years I’ve spent at the helm of this venerable boxing publication have been the most challenging and rewarding of my professional career,” said Editor-In-Chief Doug Fischer. “I was Blessed to work with a staff as talented, dedicated, and passionate as Tom Gray, Brian Harty, Lamar Clark, Deborah Harrison and Ken Gudaitis. The writers, artists, photographers, and boxing insiders who regularly contributed to the magazine are the best in the business and they will continue to share their talents and insights with subscribers and discerning boxing fans through the new E-Edition.”

Current existing subscribers will automatically carry into the new digital magazine. Subscribers who have any questions can reach out to The Ring’s customer service number at (818) 286-3101 or email [email protected]

