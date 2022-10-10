Zepeda-Prograis slated to land at Carson’s Dignity Health Sports on Nov. 26

Photo by Ian Walton

Top-rated contenders Jose ‘Chon’ Zepeda, (35-2, 27 knockouts) and former champion Regis ‘Rougarou’ Prograis, (27-1, 23 KOs) will battle over 12-rounds on Saturday, November 26 at ‘The War Grounds’, Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA and broadcast live on Pay-Per-View.

Presented by MarvNation and produced by Legendz Entertainment, this matchup will be available on cable, satellite, telco and streaming PPV outlets throughout the US and Canada. More details on where to order the PPV telecast will be communicated in the coming weeks.

Zepeda said that “I’m really excited about this fight finally happening. This is not like other fights. This is the top two in the 140lb. division, fights like this you don’t see in boxing anymore. This is a real fight and the best part is that the fans are aware of this.”

“I’ve been waiting for this fight for three years,” said Prograis. “I was a champion three years ago, and I stayed at 140 so that I can fulfill my goal and be a two-time champion at 140. I’ve been waiting long for this opportunity, and I believe November 26 is when I will unleash my three years of frustration. I could have gone to 147 and got more money, but I always wanted to be a two-time champion. I changed some things around, I got a nutritionist for my last fight. I am very grateful for this opportunity to come again, and I will not let it slip.”

In recent years, Jose ‘Chon’ Zepeda has stamped his fights as must-see; full of non-stop action combined with his fierce Mexican warrior spirit. On October 3, 2020, Zepeda defeated former world champion Ivan Baranchyk in an epic battle for the ages and the consensus ‘Fight of the Year’. The fearless Zepeda would stop Baranchyk in the fifth round in an ESPN broadcasted clash that saw each fighter rise from the canvas four times. Following a ten-round decision over perennial contender Hank Lundy on May 22, 2021, Zepeda would once again validate his remarkable reputation with a stunning first round knockout of top-rated contender Josue Vargas on October 30, 2021 at Madison Square Garden.

Zepeda first challenged for a world title against WBC titlist Jose Ramirez on February 10, 2019, losing a hotly contested 12-round majority decision.

Former WBA 140lb. champ Prograis has been dominant over the last two years in the division. Following a majority decision loss in London, England for the undisputed division crown and World Boxing Super Series Championship against Josh Taylor on October 26, 2019, the only blemish on a remarkable ten-year run, Prograis has relentlessly stopped each of his next three opponents leading up to the Zepeda world title fight.

Most recently, Prograis showcased his power traveling to Dubai stopping Tyrone McKenna in the sixth round on March 19, 2022. Previously, the exciting southpaw knocked out Ivan Redkach in the sixth round on April 17, 2021 and Juan Heraldez in the third round on October 30, 2021. Remarkably Prograis did not lose a round in any of the three contests.

Prograis won his first world title defeating WBA 140lb. World Champion Kiryl Relikh on April 27, 2019 with a brilliant performance capped by a sixth-round knockout.

A press release by MarvNation was used in this article.