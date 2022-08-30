The Neutral Corner – Episode 327: Pedraza and Commey Draw; Ruiz vs Ortiz Fox PPV Preview and more

On episode 327 of The Neutral Corner boxing podcast, host Michael Montero gave his thoughts on news of yet another undisputed championship fight coming up. On December 13 in Japan, Naoya Inoue and Paul Butler will meet to unify all of the major world titles in the bantamweight division. Inoue, the current Ring bantamweight champion, holds three of the sanctioning body titles. Butler has the last outstanding belt.

REVIEW:

On Saturday, August 27 in Oklahoma, former title holders Jose Pedraza and Richard Commey fought to a split draw in a junior welterweight fight. The scores were split 97-93 for Commey and 96-94 for Pedraza, with one judge scoring it even. The bout, which headlined a Top Rank show on ESPN, felt like a true “could have gone either way” type of fight, so most fans were good with the result.

On the undercard, heavyweight prospects Jared Anderson, Efe Ajagba and Richard Torrez all scored dominant knockout wins.

PREVIEW:

Sunday, September 4

TGB Promotions, Fox PPV

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Andy Ruiz vs Luis Ortiz, 12rds, heavyweights

TIME STAMPS:

@5:14 News and Notes

@7:59 Fight Review

@31:51 Fight Preview

@51:05 Callers

Michael Montero can be found on social media via @MonteroOnBoxing. His show “The Neutral Corner” can be seen every Monday on TheRingDigital YouTube channel, and heard on audio podcast platforms around the world.