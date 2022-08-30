Ex-unified junior featherweight titleholder Danny Roman announces retirement

Former IBF/WBA junior featherweight titlist Danny Roman (left) with Ken Thompson of Thompson Boxing Promotions. Photo credit: Thompson Boxing Promotions

Former unified junior featherweight titleholder Danny Roman has announced his retirement from the ring on Monday.

Roman (29-4-1, 10 knockouts) last fought in June, losing a lopsided decision to Stephen Fulton in a challenge for the WBC/WBO 122-pound titles.

“I am officially announcing my retirement from boxing. Thank you to my team, promoters, sponsors, media outlets and fans all around the world for your love and support these last 12 years. All glory to God,” tweeted Roman, who is still rated no. 3 by The Ring at 122 pounds.

The 32-year-old Roman from Los Angeles exceeded expectations, overcoming early setbacks to win the WBA and IBF junior featherweight titles. Roman began his pro career in 2010, amassing an 8-2-1 record early on while competing on small club shows organized by his promoter Thompson Boxing in Southern California.

Roman won his next 18 bouts, and began turning heads in the boxing world in 2017 when he stopped the previously unbeaten Shun Kubo in Kyoto, Japan to win the WBA 122-pound title. He made three more defenses, and added the IBF title with a majority decision win over TJ Doheny in 2019 before losing a split decision to mandatory challenger Murodjon Akhmadaliev in 2020.

Roman won two straight before losing to Fulton.

Showtime Boxing commentator Al Bernstein was among the boxing figures who paid tribute to Roman.

“This man has been a credit to himself, to his fans, to his community and the sport of boxing. I wish him all the best in his future endeavors. He was a terrific fighter who believed in himself even when others did not,” said Bernstein.