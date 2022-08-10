Joseph Adorno-Hugo Alberto Roldan headlines ShoBox card on Sept. 9

Joseph Adorno (center) and Team Adorno. Photo credit: Kaitlin Kuc

NEW YORK – August 10, 2022 – Joseph “Blessed Hands” Adorno, a former amateur standout with one-punch knockout power, will face Hugo Alberto Roldan in a new 10-round super lightweight main event on SHOBOX: The New Generation on Friday, September 9, live on SHOWTIME at 9 p.m. ET/PT from Bally’s Atlantic City Hotel & Casino’s Grand Ballroom.

Shinard Bunch, who was originally slated to take on Argentina’s Roldan (21-0-1, 7 KOs) in the main event, was forced to withdraw for personal reasons. Adorno (16-1-2, 14 KOs), who owns two early victories over current unified super featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson in the amateurs, will fight for the fourth time this year and third-straight at super lightweight after campaigning mostly at lightweight throughout his career.

“The opportunity to fight on SHOBOX® couldn’t have come at a better time in my career,” said Adorno, who is managed by Dave McWater and promoted by Vito Mielnicki’s GH3 Promotions. “I’ve never felt stronger after moving up to 140 pounds and I’m eager to showcase my power in front of a national audience. I just fought less than three weeks ago, so I’m already in great shape, and I’m predicting another sensational knockout against Roldan, who’s never faced anyone with my power and pedigree.”

The SHOBOX co-feature matches undefeated Filipino prospect Bernard Angelo Torres (16-0, 7 KOs) against once-beaten Dominican Frency Fortunato (13-1, 10 KOs) in a 10-round featherweight attraction. The telecast opens with SHOBOX returnee Janelson Bocachica (17-0-1, 11 KOs) taking on knockout artist Roiman Villa (24-1, 24 KOs) in an eight-round welterweight battle.

In his first bout at super lightweight, Adorno, 23, produced a highlight-reel first-round knockout of Juan Santiago in May and a second-round KO of Roberto Almazan Monreal in July. His power was on display when he dropped undefeated Jamaine Ortiz twice in April 2021 on his way to a controversial majority draw. Adorno plans to spar with Mielnicki’s son, junior middleweight prospect Vito Jr., to prepare for his bout with Roldan, who is making his U.S. debut.

“This is going to be Joey’s coming out party where he shows he’s one of the sport’s biggest punchers and talents,” said Mielnicki Sr. “Joey is going to prove he’s on a different level than Roldan. He’s focused and in a great place in his career and will put it all together in the ring on September 9.”

Born in Union City, New Jersey, Adorno returns to SHOWTIME after suffering his first loss to undefeated lightweight contender Michel Rivera via 10-round decision in the SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast opener that was headlined by Tim Tszyu on March 26. Adorno turned pro in 2016 at the age of 17 after a standout amateur career where he went 178-22.

The event is promoted by Sampson Boxing.

Hall of Famer Barry Tompkins will call the action on September 9 from ringside with former world champion Raul Marquez and veteran combat sports reporter and MORNING KOMBAT host Brian Campbell serving as expert analysts with Hall of Famer Steve Farhood remotely performing unofficial scoring duties.

The executive producer of SHOBOX: The New Generation is Gordon Hall with Chuck McKean producing and Rick Phillips directing.