Fight Night Program – Week of July 28 to August 4

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Thursday, July 28 – Fantasy Spring Casino, Indio Calif.

Jousce Gonzalez vs. Jose Angulo – junior welterweight – 8 rounds

Unbeaten rising lightweight prospect Gonzalez takes a step up to face Ecuador’s Jose Angulo in what could be an entertaining eight-rounder.

Manuel Flores vs. Daniel Moncada – junior featherweight – 8 rounds

Flores is an unbeaten local product who will try to get the support of his folks in this homecoming bout as he gets ready to take his show on the road looking for bigger and better things.

Elnu Abduraimov vs. Leonel Moreno – junior lightweight – 8 rounds

The Kazakhstan native based in Brooklyn is starting to raise some eyebrows, and Mexico’s once-beaten Moreno should be a solid state in this stage of his career.

Gabriela Fundora vs. Lucía Nuñez – women’s flyweight – 6 rounds

The tall, unbeaten Fundora (sister of junior middleweight contender Sebastian) is one of the fastest-rising stars in women’s boxing, and she will be making serious headlines in the future. Catch her early in her career while you can.

Where to watch it: DAZN

Friday, July 29 – American Box Stadium, Montevideo, Uruguay

David Carmona vs. Alex Santiago – junior featherweight – 10 rounds

A rare Mexican title fight taking place overseas. Mexico City’s Carmona and Tijuana’s Santiago may be a long way from home, but they are close to deliver one of the weekend’s hidden jewels.

Amilcar Vidal vs. Gabriel Omar Diaz – middleweight – 10 rounds

Uruguay’s unbeaten young lion Vidal gets another homecoming bout after honing his skills in Los Angeles for a while. A battle-tested Diaz will cross the river from Argentina to check on his progress. Should be fun.

Where to watch it: EstrellaTV

Friday, July 29 – Montreal

Yesenia Gomez vs. Kim Clavel – women’s junior flyweight – 10 rounds

Graduation night for Clavel? Perhaps. The feisty diminutive Canadian is long overdue for a title shot (it was postponed due to Clavel, a registered nurse, testing positive for COVID back in April), and this is her chance. Gomez will try to defend her WBC trinket in this terrific matchup in one of women’s boxing’s best weight classes.

Artur Biyarslanov vs. Issouf Kinda – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

“The Chechen Wolf” has been clamoring for more exposure since his Olympic days representing Canada back in 2016. He’ll get his chance here as he prepares for bigger challenges down the road.

Friday July 29 – San Jose. Costa Rica

Sonia Osorio vs. Adelaida Ruiz – women’s junior bantamweight – 10 rounds

“La Cobra” Ruiz (11-0-1, 6 KOs) will have her rematch in a nondescript WBC title tussle against Osorio (15-7-2, 4 KOs) in what is shaping up as a bad-blood grudge match.

Friday, July 29 – American Dream Mall, East Rutherford, N.J.

Julian Rodriguez vs. Jeremy McLaurin – welterweight – 8 rounds

This main event has been cancelled, but it would be interesting to keep an eye on the broadcast to see who (and if) they will feature in the replacement bouts, if any.

Where to watch it: BXNGTV

Saturday, July 30 – Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Danny Garcia vs. Jose Benavidez Jr. – junior middleweight – 12 rounds

In the highlight of the entire weekend, two-division world champion Danny Garcia makes his super welterweight debut against Jose Benavidez Jr in the main event of a star-studded card. A terrific do-or-die clash for two hungry and motivated fighters.

Adam Kownacki vs. Ali Eren Demirezen – heavyweight – 10 rounds

The always entertaining fan favorite Polish heavyweight Adam Kownacki makes his ring return against Turkish Olympian Ali Eren Demirezen in a worthy co-main event that could easily end up giving us the knockout of the night.

Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Rances Barthelemy – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Superb boxer-puncher Gary Antuanne Russell takes on Cuba’s Rances Barthelemy in what should be an intense clash. If the best Barthelemy shows up, it will be a long night for Russell.

Sergiy Derevyanchenko vs. Joshua Conley – middleweight – 10 rounds

Former GGG challenger and an underrated talent, Sergiy Derevyanchenko is out to prove his time hasn’t come yet, and Joshua Conley will help us gain some knowledge of where he stands in terms of progress in this interesting ten-rounder.

Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Jimmy Williams – welterweight – 8 rounds

Rising prospect Vito Mielnicki Jr. is a fast, slick boxer-puncher with matinee idol looks. He will be taking on Jimmy Williams in an eight-rounder that is just perfect to showcase his progress.

Where to watch it: Showtime

Saturday, July 30 -Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth, England

Chris Billam-Smith vs. Isaac Chamberlain – cruiserweight – 12 rounds

Headlining in his hometown, Billam-Smith puts his European and Commonwealth belts on the line against Chamberlain.

Also on this card:

John Docherty vs. Diego Costa – super middleweight – 8 rounds

Ben Whitaker vs. Greg O’Neill – light heavyweight – 6 rounds

Caroline Dubois vs. Happy Daudi – women’s lightweights – 6 rounds

Nice trio of showcase bouts by a handful of former Olympians. Whitaker will soak up all the attention in what will be his long-awaited pro debut after winning the light-heavyweight silver medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games last year.

Where to watch it: Sky Sports (UK) Fite.tv (US)

Saturday, July 30 – Newcastle, England

Josh Kelly vs. Lucas Bastida – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Argentina’s Bastida will travel abroad for the first time to take on England’s Kelly in a battle of once-beaten young contenders ready to prove they belong in the big leagues.

Harlem Eubank vs. Eliot Chavez – junior welterweights – 10 rounds

The nephew of British boxing legend Chris Eubank Sr. and cousin of middleweight contender Chris faces Mexico’s Eliot Chavez as he tries to put his career in second gear.

Also on this card:

Pat McCormack vs. Dimitri Trenel – junior middleweight – 8 rounds

Raza Hamza vs. Roberto Rodriguez – featherweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: Chanel 5 (UK)

