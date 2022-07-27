Showtime will stream Derevyanchenko-Conley and other bouts via Facebook and YouTube

Sergiy Derevyanchenko

Showtime Sports will offer live coverage of middleweight contender Sergiy Derevyanchenko taking on Joshua Conley in a 10-round bout and rising prospect Vito Mielnicki Jr. facing Jimmy Williams in an eight-round welterweight duel on the Showtime Sports YouTube channel and Showtime Boxing Facebook page on Saturday, July 30 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn in a Premier Boxing Champions event.

Showtime Sports will provide live streaming coverage of fight week events featuring Philadelphia’s two-division world champion and Brooklyn fan-favorite Danny “Swift” Garcia and contender Jose Benavidez Jr. ahead of their Showtime Championship Boxing main event Saturday, July 30 (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT) from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The “City of Brotherly Love” will be on full display as Showtime has tapped a notable announce team to host the streamed fights on Saturday’s pre-show.

Veteran combat sports reporter Luke Thomas of Morning Kombat, former junior middleweight champion and ShoBox® commentator Raúl “El Diamante” Marquez; and star Philadelphia natives Jaron “Boots” Ennis and unified 122-pound world champion Stephen Fulton Jr. will call the preliminary action live from inside Barclays Center and look ahead to the Showtime Championship Boxing bouts.

Fans will have the opportunity to catch up with Mielnicki before he steps in the ring as Showtime Sports goes behind the scenes and into his training regimen with a revealing Day in Camp feature on the emerging star via the Showtime Sports YouTube channel.

Following the streamed action, the Showtime Championship Boxing tripleheader will also see Polish star and Brooklyn’s all-action Adam Kownacki returning to the ring to take on Turkish Olympian Ali Eren Demirezen in a 10-round heavyweight attraction, while unbeaten rising star Gary Antuanne Russell faces former two-division champion Rances Barthelemy in a 10-round showdown to kick off the telecast.

