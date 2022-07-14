Rey Vargas honored to become two-weight world champ, targets Leo Santa Cruz

Photo by Ryan Hafey/ Premier Boxing Champions

Rangy technician Rey Vargas became a two-weight world champion when he seized the WBC featherweight title from Mark Magsayo by 12-round split decision at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday.

Vargas, now rated No. 2 by The Ring at 126 pounds, is proud of what he’s achieved.

“Winning that second world title is an honor,” Vargas (36-0, 22 knockouts) told The Ring through Mauricio Gonzalez. ” I enjoyed winning the first title and was happy with it. This one is just an honor and being undefeated is an accomplishment. In a new division, with a second world title, I’m ready to take on [anyone.]”

Against Magsayo, the 31-year-old Mexican used his height and reach to dictate the pace and tempo. Vargas seemed to have things well in hand, but the tide almost turned when he made a mistake.

“In the ninth round, we were fighting close inside and he went in with a shot [and dropped me,”] he explained. “It didn’t really hurt me, but it’s a mandatory eight-count. I wasn’t really fazed by it. I did what I had to do.

“He came in to devour me, finish me off, but I was able to box him and get out of there like I trained to do.”

After coming through adversity, Vargas was able to keep Magsayo on the outside and win the last two rounds on all three scorecards to secure the win.

While some fighters would bask in the glory of a career-best win, Vargas went straight back to work.

“I’m going to celebrate by training and working hard,” laughed the newly-minted titleholder. “I’m already in talks for my next fight. That’s the best way to celebrate and get to the next platform.

“My next fight, I’d love to fight [WBA titleholder Leo] Santa Cruz. It would be a great unification bout.”

YOU MAY HAVE MISSED

VARGAS DEFEATS MAGSAYO BY SPLIT DECISION, WINS WBC 126-POUND TITLE

GRAY MATTER: WHAT VARGAS ACCOMPLISHED WAS CAREER DEFINING

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter @AnsonWainwright