Amanda Serrano, Jake Paul to co-headline August 6 Showtime PPV at MSG

Jake Paul after stopping his first opponent, Ali Eson Gib.

Unified women’s featherweight champion Amanda Serrano and content creator turned boxer Jake Paul will co-headline a a Showtime pay-per-view card on August 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Their opponents will be named at a later date.

Serrano (42-2-1, 30 knockouts) is fresh off falling just short in the most significant women’s boxing match in history, losing a split decision to undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor in April at the same venue. That fight drew a sold-out crowd of 19,187 fans in the first women’s bout to headline at MSG.

Serrano will be defending her WBC and WBO featherweight titles in the ten-round bout.

“I’m so blessed. To be headlining twice in less than six months at Madison Square Garden is something I could have never dreamed of,” said Serrano.

The show will also feature the New York debut of crossover star Paul (5-0, 4 KOs), who is coming off a viral knockout win over former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in their rematch last December. The 25-year-old cruiserweight also promotes Serrano through his MVP Promotions company, which will co-promote the show with Holden Boxing.

“I couldn’t have been prouder of Amanda when she went toe-to-toe against Katie Taylor in April and made history at MSG. Now, to be able to make my own history at the Garden and share the night with Amanda is just the epitome of the American dream,” said Paul, who has yet to face an established pro boxer in his young career. This will be his fourth straight scheduled eight-round bout.

“This is a special moment for the entire creator community and I promise I will once again show the world anything is possible.”

Stephen Espinoza, President of Showtime’s Sports and Event Programming, says the two co-headliners have brought new fans to the sport.

“Despite their contrasting styles, they both make the sport more accessible and attractive to a younger and more diverse audience,” said Espinoza.

“When Jake Paul fights, he captures attention like few others, and we as a network have historically been the biggest proponent of women’s combat sports.”