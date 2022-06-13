Yokasta Valle signs co-promotional agreement with Golden Boy Promotions

Valle nails Naoko Fujioka. Photo by Naoki Fukuda

LOS ANGELES, CA (June 13, 2022) – IBF Minimumweight World Champion, Yokasta “Yoka” Valle (25-2, 9 KOs), of San Jose, Costa Rica has signed a co-promotional agreement with Golden Boy. The fearless fighter was last seen defending her world title for the fifth time on the undercard of Jaime Munguia vs. Jimmy Kelly on June 11.

Ranked as the #3 best female 105-pounder by ESPN.com and The Ring Magazine, Yokasta Valle is a world champion in two weight classes. She captured the IBF Atomweight World Title in 2016 and has held the IBF Minimumweight World Championship since 2019. The Costa Rican fighter has been undefeated since 2018 and has made five successful world title defenses. Valle was named 2021’s “Female Fighter of the Year” by the International Boxing Federation. Now, the world champion is looking to unify the division against any world champion up for the challenge.

“I am very excited for this opportunity to be part of the Golden Boy family,” said Yokasta Valle. “This is a dream come true and a historic achievement for my country, Costa Rica. I want to thank Golden Boy and Robert Diaz for this great opportunity. I also want to thank my team, Marvin Rodriguez, Mario Vega and everyone who has made this great accomplishment possible.”

“Yokasta Valle is a talented, fearless fighter that I am proud to welcome to the Golden Boy stable,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “We are excited about her future, and we are looking forward to helping her accomplish her goal of becoming a unified world champion.”

“I’m delighted to be working with Golden Boy to take Yokasta Valle’s career to new levels,” said Marvin Rodriguez, Founder and CEO of MarvNation Promotions. “Yokasta is a talented fighter with an aggressive, entertaining style. I know she will continue to deliver action-packed fights on DAZN, a platform that has provided amazing opportunities for women’s boxing. I want to thank Roberto Diaz and everyone at Golden Boy for making this happen. This is the start of a great relationship with MarvNation Promotions.”

