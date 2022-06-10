Edgar Berlanga makes weight, Alexis Angulo misses on first attempt

Edgar Berlanga weighed in Friday at 167.6 pounds, easily making the super middleweight limit for his ten-round bout on Saturday against Alexis Angulo at The Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Angulo, who has been inactive for a year, missed the weight on his first attempt, coming in at 169.6, and was given two hours to try and make the weight on the second attempt or give up part of his purse to Berlanga for the infraction.

The misstep was a role reversal for Angulo, who had made weight for his WBC super middleweight title challenge to David Benavidez in 2020, only for Benavidez to weigh in close to three pounds over the limit. Angulo’s last bout, in June of 2021, was a light heavyweight fight against the unheralded Carlos Galvan in the Dominican Republic. Angulo stopped Galvan in five rounds.

Berlanga (16-0, 13 knockouts), a Nuyorican from Brooklyn, N.Y., will be headlining his first Puerto Rican Day Parade weekend card at Madison Square Garden, and is working for the first time with new head trainer Juan De Leon.

The fight will be broadcast live on ESPN, with the main card starting at 11 p.m. and the first fight going live on ESPN+ at 7:10 p.m.

The co-featured bout will feature two Puerto Rican boxers in an eight-round junior lightweight bout. Henry Lebron (15-0, 10 KOs) of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico weighed in at 129.8 pounds, while Luis Lebron (18-3-1, 11 KOs) of San Juan weighed in at the 130-pound limit.

Also in action, Carlos Caraballo (15-1, 14 KOs) of Guayanilla, Puerto Rico weighed 120.4 pounds for his 8-round assignment against Victor Santillan (11-0, 4 KOs) of Trujillo, Puerto Rico, who weighed 119.6 pounds. The bout is Caraballo’s first since suffering his first defeat last October against Jonas Sultan at the same venue.

New York amateur legend Christina Cruz (2-0) of the Hell’s Kitchen section of Manhattan weighed 111.8 pounds for her 4-round bout against Maryguenn Vellinga (3-2-2, 2 KOs) of Park City, Utah, who weighed in at 110.6 pounds. Armani Almestica (5-0, 5 KOs) of Orlando, Fla. weighed in at 134.2 pounds for his 6-round bout against Eliseo Villalobos (2-2, 1 KO) of Simi Valley, Calif., who weighed 134.4 pounds.