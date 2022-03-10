Ortiz Jr-McKinson undercard: Bektemir Melikuziev faces David Zegarra

Bektemir Melikuziev

LOS ANGELES, CA (March 10, 2022) – Saturday, March 19 promises to be a night full of action as Bektemir “Bully” Melikuziev (8-1, 6 KOs) of Indio, CA, returns to the ring for the first time in 2022 to face seasoned veteran David “La Pantera” Zegarra (34-7, 21 KOs) of Lima, Peru. The fighters are set to face off in a 10-round light heavyweight fight as part of the DAZN broadcast. Opening up the DAZN broadcast will be undefeated fighter Evan Sanchez (9-0, 6 KOs) from Parlier, CA, who will participate in a 6-round welterweight fight against Alejandro Munera (6-6-4, 5 KOs) from Medellin, Colombia.

The event is headlined by #1 WBO ranked and undefeated heavy-hander, Vergil Ortiz Jr. (18-0, 18 KOs), of Grand Prairie, Texas taking on #3 WBO ranked, undefeated welterweight Michael “The Problem” McKinson (21-0, 2 KOs) of Portsmouth, U.K., in a 12-round fight for the WBO International Welterweight Title . The co-main event of the night will pit Orange County’s Alexis “Lex” Rocha (18-1, 12 KOs) of Santa Ana, CA against Philadelphia’s Blair “The Flair” Cobbs (15-0-1, 10 KOs) in a 10-round welterweight fight. The event will take place at the University of Southern California’s Galen Center in Downtown Los Angeles, streaming live, worldwide on DAZN.

Part of the Golden Boy Fight Night live stream will be broadcast on the Golden Boy Boxing channel on YouTube. Undefeated fighter, and fan favorite, Alex Rincon (9-0, 6 KOs) of Dallas, Texas, will face Puerto Rico’s Luis Sanchez (9-2, 6 KOs) in an 8-round super welterweight fight. Also on the card, Los Angeles’ undefeated fighter John “Scrappy” Ramirez (8-0,7 KOs) will fight Roberto “Escorpion” Pucheta (10-20-3, 6 KOa) of Jalisco, Mexico, in a scheduled 6-round bantamweight bout. Other fights featured as part of the live stream include two 4-round fights featuring prospects Miguel Gaona (1-0) of Los Angeles, CA, in a lightweight fight against Mexico City’s Gilberto Aguilar (0-4) and London’s Ramla Ali (4-0) in a super bantamweight fight against Toronto’s Shelly Barnett (5-6-2). The night will also include popular fighters Azat “Crazy A” Hovhannisyan (20-3, 16 KOs), Alejandro Reyes (6-0, 4KOs), and Dalis Kaleiopu (1-0, 1 KO), in bouts with opponents to be announced.

Tickets for the event are on sale now and are priced at $150, $75, $50 and $25 not including applicable service charges. Tickets will be available for purchase at www.galencenter.org or www.goldenboypromotions.com. Please note that LADPH guidelines and other protocols relating to admission requirements will be in place for this event, which include that all guests ages 12 and older will have to provide proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result within 24 hours for an antigen test or 48 hours for a PCR test.

Press release issued by Golden Boy Promotions.