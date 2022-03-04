Julio Cesar Martinez misses weight by 1.4 pounds, showdown with Chocolatito still on (for now)

Julio Cesar Martinez. Photo By Mark Robinson

SAN DIEGO – Julio Cesar Martinez failed to make weight for his junior bantamweight showdown with Roman Gonzalez on Friday, but the DAZN-streamed main event is still on for Saturday at the Pechanga Arena provided the Mexican flyweight beltholder doesn’t put on too much weight overnight.

Martinez weighed in at 117 pounds, two pounds over the division and contractual limit of 115 pounds, at Friday’s official weigh-in that was held at 9:00 a.m. PT. Per California rules the Mexico City native had two hours to make 115 pounds. Martinez weighed in again at 10:36 a.m., choosing not to use the full two hours to make the contracted weight, and weighed in at 116.4 pounds, still 1.4 pounds over the junior bantamweight limit.

Martinez, a flyweight world titleholder who is used to making 112 pounds and a late-sub for Juan Francisco Estrada, is lucky he’s fighting one of the last great fighters of this era. Gonzalez could have pulled out of the fight if wanted to, but he and his team agreed to go through with it despite Martinez’s unprofessional behavior.

That doesn’t mean Team Chocolatito isn’t pissed off, or that the fight could be canceled by the California State Athletic Commission on fight day.

“He had two hours to lose the weight and all he did was hit mitts,” Gonzalez’s head trainer Marcos Caballero told The Ring. “He didn’t run and he didn’t use the full two hours. That tells me he wants an advantage. He still has water in his body.”

According to the rules of the CSAC, Martinez will be penalized 20% of his purse for failing to make weight. Half of that fine will go to the commission, the other half will go to Gonzalez.

Also, per CSAC regulations, Martinez will have to weigh-in on the day of the fight at 12-noon PT. He will be fined again if he weighs more than 10% above the contracted weight limit. If he weighs more than 15% above the contracted weight limit the fight will automatically be canceled, according to a relatively new rule that was passed in 2019.

More details will be added to this story as they unfold. The weigh-in that took place at 9:00 a.m. was the official weigh-in with just the fighters, their camps and the commission present. The TV/media event weigh-in takes place at 1:00 p.m. PT. Both fighters and their camps will be present to field questions from the boxing press.