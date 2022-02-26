Unbeaten flyweight Andreas Campos bids to make his own piece of history

Photo by Antonio Avilab

Unbeaten flyweight Andres Campos eventually wants to become the first world titleholder from Chile, but first he had to become the first fighter from Chile to win a pro fight in Argentina.

Campos will face Javier Martinez at the Hotel Las Clavelinas in Buenos Aires on Sunday. The 10-round bout, which is to be contested at 115 pounds, will headline a five-fight Chino Maidana Promotions card (ESPN Knockout, (7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT).

Campos (11-0, 2 knockouts), who resides in Santiago, last fought on December 4, when he defeated Sebastian Gomez Sanchez by unanimous decision. His most notable victory took place in March 2020, when he outpointed Pedro Villegas over 10 rounds.

The 25-year-old has benefitted from sparring against world-rated contenders Jason and Andrew Moloney over the last several months in Las Vegas and Australia. Campos believes the amount of time he has put in at the gym has made him a more complete fighter and he is eager to put on an impressive performance.

“I’m very excited to fight in Argentina,” Campos told The Ring earlier this week. “I thank Chino Maidana Promotions for making this fight happen. Chino Maidana has treated our team (which includes Dragon Fire Boxing) very well. I’m feeling great. I look forward to making history by becoming the first Chileno boxer to win in Argentina.

“I know 2022 will be a special year, first in Argentina, then [I will] head to Dubai with my training partner Augustin Gauto to see him fight. [I will be] back in April for my next fight, where I’ll defend my regional title belts.”

“Andres and (Chilean) prospect Daniel Uribe have headed to Argentina to create some history and we are delighted to work with Chino Maidana Promotions and showcase Andres’ fight on ESPN Knockout,” said manager Tony Tolj. “It’s such an amazing platform for exposure.”

“We at Dragon Fire Boxing are determined to ensure 2022 further solidifies this golden generation of boxing.”

Martinez (12-5, 6 KOs), who resides in Los Cordobas, Colombia, has not fought since December 2020, when he lost by unanimous decision to Yoel Finol. That setback took place over 10 months after he lost by knockout to then-unbeaten Leosdan Nunez.

In the co-feature, junior welterweight Eduardo Estela (11-1, 7 KOs) of Montevideo, Uruguay, will square off against Buenos Aires’ Daniel Combi (9-5, 1 KO) in a 10-round bout.

In a clash between featherweights residing in Argentina, Laureano Sciuto (7-0, 4 KOs) will face Alexis Sicilia (5-6, 2 KOs) in an eight-round bout.

Francisco A. Salazar has can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @FSalazarBoxing