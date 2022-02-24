Mark Reyes Jr. returns from first loss, on Friday, versus Jonathan Eniz

Mark Reyes Jr. is ready to bounce back from suffering his first loss of his pro career.

The welterweight prospect will face journeyman Jonathan Eniz, Friday night, at Whitesands Event Center in Plant City, Florida. The 10-round bout will precede the main event bout between middleweight contender Kanat Islam of Oxnard, California and Australia’s Jimmy “Kilrain” Kelly.

Reyes (14-1, 12 knockouts), who resides in nearby Tampa, has not fought since losing by majority decision to unbeaten Janelson Figueroa Bocachica on February 17 of last year. The loss to Figueroa aired on a “ShoBox” telecast.

Prior to the loss to Figueroa, Reyes had notched nine consecutive stoppage victories.

The 25-year-old was originally scheduled to face former prospect Kendo Castaneda but Castaneda pulled out of the fight over the weekend due to an illness.

Eniz (27-17-1, 11 KOs), who resides in Buenos Aires, Argentina, most recently fought on February 3, in Moscow, losing by unanimous decision to unbeaten Yauheni Dauhaliavets. The 27-year-old has lost six of his last nine bouts.

In a compelling clash, welterweight Jose Borrego (19-3, 16 KOs) of Aguascalientes, Mexico, will square off against Peter Dobson (14-0, 9 KOs) in a 10-round bout.

Borrego rebounded from a split decision loss to Alan Sanchez, on May 1, by defeating Argentina’s Marcelo Bzowski over six one-sided rounds in his most recent bout on November 19. Dobson, who resides in the Bronx, New York, has stopped four of his last five opponents, including a TKO win over unbeaten Emmanuel Medina in July 2019.

Friday’s card will be the debut of Probox Promotions, which is headed by entrepreneur and longtime boxing figure Garry Jonas.

No word yet as of press time whether the card will end up airing on a streaming service.

