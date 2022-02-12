Ryan Garcia switches trainers, from Eddy Reynoso to Joe Goossen, ahead of Emmanuel Tagoe fight

Ryan Garcia. Photo by Tom Hogan-HoganPhotos / Golden Boy Promotions

Lightweight contender Ryan Garcia announced via press release on Friday that he’s brought on Joe Goossen as his head trainer ahead of his April 9 bout against Emmanuel Tagoe. Garcia (21-0, 18 KOs), The Ring’s No. 5-rated lightweight, had been trained by Ring’s 2021 Trainer of the Year Eddy Reynoso since late 2018, during which time the Californian won five bouts via stoppage.

Garcia’s most recent bout with Reynoso was an up-from-the-canvas seventh-round stoppage of two-time title challenger Luke Campbell last January. Garcia, who pulled out of a bout against Javier Fortuna last July due to mental health issues, hasn’t fought since the Campbell victory. The bout against Tagoe, which will be streamed live on DAZN from San Antonio, will be his first with Goossen in his corner as a professional.

Garcia’s announcement made it clear that he’s leaving Reynoso for the veteran trainer, who he’s worked with in the past, and also starting his own gym. Goossen is best known for his work with Michael Nunn, Gabe and Rafael Ruelas, Joel Casamayor and Diego Corrales. More recently, Goossen, who serves as a color commentator for PBC of FOX broadcasts, has worked with former heavyweight contender Chris Arreola.

“I’m excited to announce that I will now be working with Hall of Fame trainer Joe Goossen, in addition to my father, Henry Garcia,” the press release states.

“Joe’s legendary career spans several decades working with championship fighters. I worked with Joe when I was growing up, and the two of us have maintained a great relationship over the years. I can’t wait to pick back up where we left off, and to continue this journey together. I’ll now be working out of my own gym, Fierce King, in San Diego — and my goal remains the same: to become a world champion.

“I would like to thank Eddy Reynoso for everything. Eddy has been in my corner since 2018, and I’ve learned a lot from him, both inside and outside the ring. We built an incredible friendship that I’ll always cherish. On behalf of my whole team, I wish Eddy continued success in his amazing career.”