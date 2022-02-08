Robert Easter Jr. shot three times during robbery, expected to survive

Robert Easter Jr. Photo by Scott Hirano / SHOWTIME

Former IBF lightweight titleholder Robert Easter Jr. remains hospitalized after being shot three times in a robbery attempt in Cincinnati on Sunday night.

Easter (23-1-1, 14 KOs) of Toledo, Ohio underwent surgery to remove bullet fragments but is expected to live.

According to WTOL 11, Easter was confronted at around 6:30 PM by an unknown suspect from behind, who told Easter “give me those,” referring to his jewelry. Easter attempted to flee and was shot multiple times.

The suspect reportedly took two gold chains and three diamond rings, plus Easter’s cell phone.

Easter, 31, won the IBF title in 2016 with a split decision win over Richard Commey, and made three defenses before losing a unanimous decision to Mikey Garcia in a 2018 unification bout. He last fought in February of 2021, defeating Ryan Martin by unanimous decision.