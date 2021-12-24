Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.: ‘If Jake Paul beats me, I’ll retire’

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Photo credit: Osvaldo Aguilar/MEXSPORT

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is vowing to expose Jake Paul.

The Mexican picked up his first victory of 2021 last week when he outpointed David Zegarra over 10 rounds in his native homeland.

Prior reports stated that Bavafa Sports, which represents the 24-year-old Paul (5-0, 4 knockouts), had reached out to the son of Hall-of-Famer Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. with an offer.

Chavez (53-6-1, 34 KOs), a former middleweight titlist, confirmed the account as valid. However he turned down the initial proposal.

“Jake Paul and his people contacted me regarding a fight with Paul. I said yes but, then again, Lupe Valencia, who is with Paul now and used to be with me a few years back, said they offered me one to three million dollars plus [a percentage of PPV sales],” Chavez revealed via Fight News.

The 35-year-old seemed to imply the original offer was disrespectful toward him and won’t sign on the dotted line until his demands are met.

“[This is] a fight that can sell millions and can break records because he is popular and I have a name,” he explained. “So I made it clear that it has to be a 50-50 split for me to take the fight.”

Chavez, who has been campaigning as a light heavyweight for his last four fights, will likely have to move up at least 15 pounds to face Paul, who is coming off a sixth-round knockout of former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, on December 18, in Tampa. The bout, a rematch of their first contest on August 29, was contracted at 192 pounds.

“Take into consideration that I have to go all the way up to 190 pounds [or more]. Jake Paul is a big guy and weight matters, so it’s a risk.”

However Chavez made it evident that he has no respect for Paul’s boxing abilities while revealing his past injuries.

“Their people may want to see me lose and take advantages but he doesn’t know how to box. I know I can knock him out; I just want to be treated fairly.

“What I bring to the table and my name, I have 61 fights already and, yes, I haven’t looked the same in my last two fights but I fought with serious injuries in my body that I will tell you about later on. I’m feeling better little by little. And if the Paul fight happens, I will be well-prepared to win. I will not lose.”

But what if Paul were to score the upset? It wouldn’t be the first shocking loss for Chavez, who lost an eight-round split decision to former UFC titlist Anderson Silva on June 19.

Chavez told TV Boxeo that we’d never see him in the ring again.

“If he beats me, I’ll retire; I don’t get paid. I don’t want money if I don’t beat him. Retirement [if I lose] [and I’m] not interested in his money if I do not win.”