Romero Duno to face undefeated Frank Martin on Ortiz-Martin PPV card on Jan. 1

Photo by Tom Hogan-Hoganphotos/Golden Boy

Filipino lightweight Romero Duno will face unbeaten prospect Frank Martin in a ten-round bout on Jan. 1 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla.

The fight was announced by Duno’s promoter Sanman Promotions, and will take place on the undercard of the Premier Boxing Champions pay-per-view headlined by Luis Ortiz vs. Charles Martin.

Duno (24-2, 19 knockouts) is coming off of three quick knockouts against overmatched opposition following his first round knockout loss to Ryan Garcia in November of 2019. Since the loss, Duno has been training with Osmiri “Moro” Fernandez in Miami.

“Duno is ready for another big fight. He needs this win to get back on top,” said Duno’s promoter, Jim Claude Manangquil. “Duno can beat anyone with his power.”

Martin (14-0, 10 KOs) of Indianapolis, Indiana was an amateur standout, winning the 2016 National Golden Gloves with a victor over Vergil Ortiz Jr., and finishing runner-up at that year’s U.S. Nationals.

Martin is enjoying a breakout year as a professional, knocking out the previously unbeaten Jerry Perez in seven rounds in April, and shutting out Ryan Kielczweski over ten rounds on the Pacquiao-Ugas undercard in August.

“I’m expecting a fight from Duno. We are both coming to win,” the southpaw Martin tells The Ring.

The rest of the card includes a number of 10-round heavyweight bouts, including Frank Sanchez against Carlos Negro, Michael Coffie against Jonathan Rice, and Viktor Vykhryst against Iago Kiladze.