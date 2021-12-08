Former WBC heavyweight titleholder Deontay Wilder hints at retirement

Photo by Ryan Hafey/ Premier Boxing Champions

Could Deontay Wilder retire from boxing?



It seems possible after a recent appearance on comedian Kevin Hart’s Cold as Balls show on the Laugh Out Loud Network.



The 36-year-old Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs), of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, made 10 defenses of the WBC heavyweight title before suffering a pair of knockout defeats to Tyson Fury. On October 9, Wilder was knocked out in the 11th round by the Englishman in one of the greatest heavyweight slugfests of all-time that saw both fighters hit the deck for a combined five knockdowns in their Las Vegas trilogy showdown.



Hart asked Wilder where he is mentally and if he still has more to prove in boxing.



“It’s mixed feelings with that question,” he admitted. “Because ultimately, Kevin, I have accomplished my goals in this sport. I told my daughter when she was [a year old] that I’d be a champion and I’ll be able to support her beyond her belief.”



Wilder had aspirations to play college football for the Alabama Crimson Tide, but those dreams came to an end when he learned in 2005 that his daughter Naieya would be born with spina bifida. Within three years Wilder was an Olympic bronze medalist in boxing. To say that he has come a long way since working long hours at IHOP, Al-Three Company (Mercedes company), Red Lobster, and Budweiser, would be a gross understatement. In January 2015, he became the first American heavyweight to hold a major title in nearly a decade when he beat Bermane Stiverne by unanimous decision.



“There’s a lot of things that I’ve accomplished that I don’t feel I have to prove to anyone because I have already proved everything. But should I push forward, give it a go one more time, or should I just retire and focus on the other things that I already have, other things that I want to get into.



“I’m a licensed scuba diver. Me and my fiancée (Telli Swift), so we love taking trips. We’ve been around sharks; we’ve been around stingrays, different tropical fish. I’m big into different businesses. I’m about ready to launch a fragrance called D’Telli. It’s a uni-sex fragrance.”