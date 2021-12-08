IBF 130-pound titleholder Kenichi Ogawa signs multi-bout deal with Matchroom

Kenichi Ogawa returns to the 130-pound rankings.

Newly crowned 130-pound beltholder Kenichi Ogawa has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Matchroom, in association with Teiken Promotions, Eddie Hearn’s promotional company announced on Tuesday.

Ogawa (26-1-1, 18 KOs) landed the vacant IBF belt at the end of November with a superb victory over the dangerous Azinga Fuzile at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden, New York, flooring the South African in the fifth and final rounds to punctuate a career-best showing to earn his first world title.

The 33 year old Japanese, who re-entered The Ring’s junior lightweight rankings at No. 7, will target a first defense in 2022 and will be hunting down unification bouts with fellow titleholders Shakur Stevenson (WBO), Oscar Valdez (WBC) and Roger Gutierrez (WBA) next year, and cannot wait to return to action as soon as possible.

“I am happy to be joining Eddie Hearn and Matchroom,” said Ogawa. “It was a great night in New York, and I was so thrilled to win the belt in a great fight with Fuzile.

“I look forward to getting back in the ring soon to defend the title, on my way to win more belts. With Teiken Promotions, Matchroom and DAZN, we will be able to make big fights and perform all over the world.

“I am so excited for the fights that can come in 2022 and beyond.”

“I am delighted to welcome Kenichi to the team,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “Kenichi was fantastic in his World title win over Azinga Fuzile in New York, an exciting all-action display that really caught the eye on a spectacular night in the Big Apple.

“There are some huge fights to be made in the Super-Featherweight division and Kenichi can excite fans all over the world – I am sure that he will get the chance to add more belts to his IBF strap in 2022.”