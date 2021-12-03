Olympic bronze medalist Oshae Jones signs with Split-T Management, will turn pro

Photo from Team USA

Olympic bronze medalist Oshae Jones has signed a managerial contract with Split-T Management as she plans her pro debut.

Jones, 23, of Toledo, Ohio was the first female welterweight to represent the United States at the Olympics, winning two bouts before losing a 4-1 decision to the eventual silver medalist from China. Jones had a 60-9 amateur record, winning several national titles, and highlighted by a gold medal at the 2019 Pan American Games.

Split-T, which is headed by David McWater, also oversees the career of former lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez, plus Oshae’s older brother Otha Jones III.

“I am happy, and overwhelmed to sign with Split-T Management. I have known David McWater ever since I was in the amateurs, and I trust him like a godfather. I know he is the only one that can get me in the right direction to get me the best opportunities and eventually win a world championship,” said Jones.

Jones is the latest of the U.S. Olympic boxers to signal intentions to turn professional. Both Richard Torrez Jr., Keyshawn Davis and Delante Johnson have joined their teammates Duke Ragan and Troy Isley at Top Rank. The other two women on the U.S. team, Virginia Fuchs and Rashida Ellis, have yet to announce their next plans.

Jones’ accomplishments were celebrated in her hometown, where she received the key to the city and was honored with a parade.

“Being able to represent my country in the Olympics really hit home for me because when I came home and realized all of these little girls started to look up to me. When I was younger, I wanted a female role model. I became the person that I always wanted. To see these little girls yelling my name at the parade made me realize that I accomplished something big. I showed that you can dress up and show your feminine side, yet still be a world class athlete,” said Jones.

McWater tells The Ring that no plans for Jones’ pro debut have been set because they only signed their deal on Wednesday.

“We just started work today and already have promoters contacting us,” said McWater.

Jones is still weighing her options for who will train her as a professional. She admits it will be a challenge to switch her style to the more offensive minded approach after boxing as an amateur for over a decade.

“It’s going to be a hard transition, but I can already feel and see myself maturing and perfecting the pro style,” said Jones.