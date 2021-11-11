Sebastian Fundora-Sergio Garcia 154-pound clash provides chief support to Davis-Cruz

Junior middleweight Sebastian Fundora. Photo by Dave Mandel/ Showtime

Unbeaten junior middleweight contenders Sebastian Fundora and Sergio Garcia will square off on December 5, Premier Boxing Champions announced Wednesday.

The 12-round bout will take place at Staples Center in Los Angeles and will precede the main event between Gervonta Davis and once-beaten Isaac Cruz. Both fights will air live on Showtime pay-per-view (8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT).

Also featured on the pay-per-view telecast will be a battle of hard-hitting junior middleweights with Carlos Adames taking on Sergiy Derevyanchenko. In the opening bout, fringe featherweight contender Eduardo Ramirez will square off against former three-time world title challenger Miguel Marriaga.

“This is a pay-per-view undercard that perfectly fits with what the main event between Gervonta Davis and Isaac Cruz will deliver – all action from start to finish,” said Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions. “Sebastian Fundora, Sergio Garcia, Sergiy Derevyanchenko, Carlos Adames, Eduardo Ramirez and Miguel Marriaga are all hard-hitting boxers who come to fight and are looking for the knockout. Fans that purchase tickets to Staples Center or tune in to Showtime pay-per-view on Sunday, December 5 can expect explosive entertainment from start to finish.”

Fundora , who is rated No. 7 by The Ring at 154 pounds, lives and trains in Coachella, California and last fought on May 1, when he stopped Mexico’s Jorge Cota in the fourth round.

Despite standing over 6-foot-5 tall, Fundora, 23, (17-0-1, 12 knockouts) brings an all-action style to the ring, one that has seen him earn seven knockouts in his last nine wins. The only blemish on his record occurred in August 2019, when he fought to a split decision draw.

“I’m super excited to be back in the ring,” said Fundora, who is promoted by Sampson Lewkowicz. “I haven’t stopped training since my fight against Cota and I’m always prepared for every opportunity that arises.

“I don’t know much about Garcia, but my promoter has told me for the past two years that he’s from Spain and he’s ranked No. 2 by the WBC. So it only makes sense for me, being the No. 4 fighter in the WBC, that we face each other. This is going to be an exciting fight on December 5.”

The 29-year-old Garcia (33-0, 14 KOs), who resides in Torrelavega, Spain, stopped Gregory Trenel in the sixth round of his last fight on December 19. His most notable wins as a pro took place during the first half of 2019. On February 2 of that year, Garcia defeated Ted Cheeseman by unanimous decision in a clash of unbeaten fighters. Over four months later, he defeated Sergey Rabchenko by unanimous decision.

Garcia understands that he’s the underdog in this fight but is eager to make the most of this opportunity to come out victorious.

“I’m very excited to make the most of this chance that I have,” said Garcia, who will be fighting for the second time outside of Spain. “I want to show my boxing skills to the U.S. audience. After winning four European championships and other important titles, I feel that I’m ready to win a world title. I am only focused on Sebastian Fundora, but after this fight, I want Jermall Charlo or Brian Castano.”

It is must-win for Derevyanchenko and Adames in their crossroads bout.

Derevyanchenko (13-3, 10 KOs), who represented Ukraine in the 2008 Olympic Games and now resides in Brooklyn, has not fought in over a year, since losing by unanimous decision to Jermall Charlo. In his previous fight, in October 2019, Derevyanchenko lost a close decision to Gennadiy Golovkin.

Despite having lost three of his last four bouts, Derevyanchenko remains a solid contender at 154 pounds, having scored victories over Tureano Johnson and Jack Culcay.

Adames (20-1, 16 KOs), who grew up in Comendador in the Dominican Republic, stopped Alexis Salazar in the third round of his last bout on June 21. The 27-year-old has won his last two bouts since suffering his only loss as a pro at the hands of Patrick Teixeira in November 2019. The vacant WBO title was on the line in that bout.

Ramirez (25-2-3, 12 KOs), who resides in Los Mochis, Mexico, has won his last three fights, all by knockout, since losing to Claudio Marrero in June 2019. He takes on Colombia-born Marriaga (30-4, 16 KOs) who has lost in three attempts at a world title. The most recent defeat was to then-WBO junior lightweight titleholder Vasiliy Lomachenko in August 2017. Marriaga has won five fights since.

