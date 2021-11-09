After rejuvenating her career as a police officer, Tiara Brown has done the same in boxing

Featherweight Tiara Brown. Photo credit: Getty Images

After nearly two years out of the ring, Tiara Brown came back in style.

The unbeaten featherweight picked up a fifth-round knockout of previously unbeaten Jenifer Martinez (2-1), in Tijuana, Mexico, on October 29.

The scheduled six-round fight marked Brown’s first since splitting with promoter Lou DiBella and the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the 33-year-old, who also serves as a police officer with the Fort Myers Police Department in Florida, it was a breath of fresh air.

“It was honestly just amazing just to step foot into the ring again,” she told The Ring. “I never stopped training [despite the hiatus] and I showed that in the ring. I’m open to fighting in Tijuana again.”

Brown (11-0, 7 KOs) kept it short on DiBella but was respectful.

“I just don’t understand why I was shelved,” she told The Ring. “I never understood that, especially when some of his other female fighters were getting fights during the pandemic. But that’s over with.”

Brown made headlines last year when she resigned from the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia after the death of George Floyd at the hands of now-incarcerated Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, which triggered nationwide protests.

While her shifts have increased in hours to some capacity, Brown is somehow still able to keep up with her boxing routine.

“Before [when I worked at the Metropolitan Police Department], I was juggling 10-11-hour shifts. Now some of my shifts have lasted as long as 16 hours.”

When Brown last spoke with The Ring, she was literally in the process of moving back to the Sunshine State, where she was looking forward to working with her community in a more constructive approach than what she experienced in Washington DC.

“I’m trying to get on the right path and what God has planned for me,” she stated in October of last year. “I just like to help people.”

We asked Brown, who was born in Fort Myers, if she believed her return to the police force was a sign from God.

“Yes, I believe it is. To be a light in a world that seems to be overcome with darkness.”

While she is “The Dark Menace” inside the ring, Brown lives a life of humility outside of the squared circle. We asked her if there were any fighters she was willing to call out. However she is keen on handling her business differently.

“I don’t name drop because I would hate to overlook a good opponent the same way people overlook me when name dropping,” she admitted, “but I’m very much looking forward to fighting the best names in my division.”