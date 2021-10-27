Michael Conlan and Leigh Wood are headed towards a purse bid on Nov. 1

Featherweight Michael Conlan (right) vs. Nicola Cipolletta. Photo credit: Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Looks like Conlan and Wood are being forced back to the negotiating table.

After a failed initial negotiation, a suspended purse bid and another period of fruitless negotiations, The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee has called for the featherweight title fight between Britain’s Leigh Wood and Ireland’s Michael Conlan to purse bid next Monday, November 1st.

Once the deadline for negotiations was over, and there was no agreement from the parties, the committee decided to open the fight to purse bid on November 1, via Zoom. The bidding had been previously scheduled for October 11, but both teams requested an extension, and even with that deadline the parties could not agree on the fight.

The minimum bid will be US $ 120,000, and the disbursement will be 55% for the titlist Wood and 45% for the challenger Conlan.

According to the WBA, the mandatory fight is part of the title reduction plan, and the 126 lbs. champion will have to fight Conlan, who was the interim champion before the vacancy of all these belts. The winner of the bout must next face Mexican Leo Santa Cruz, who is the super champion of the division.

The Ring recognizes only Santa Cruz as the true WBA titleholder.