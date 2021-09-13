Pablo Cesar Cano, Danielito Zorrilla make weight for Triller main event

Pablo Cesar Cano. Photo courtesy of Golden Boy Promotions

Junior welterweights Pablo Cesar Cano and Danielito Zorrilla made weight today for Tuesday’s clash that will take place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Cano weighed in at 139.7 pounds. Zorrilla weighed 140 pounds.

The fight will headline a Triller Fight Club card that will stream live on Fite.TV and TrillerFightClub.com (6 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. PT).

Both were scheduled to fight on August 14 on the undercard of the Vergil Ortiz-Egidijus Kavaliauskas fight that took place in Frisco, Texas. The fight, which was to open the DAZN stream, was postponed the day before after Cano was unable to secure a visa to enter the United States. Zorrilla reportedly made weight the day of the weigh-in only to be told afterwards Cano was unable to enter the country.

Tuesday’s clash is a compelling one between two boxer-punchers who make for fan-friendly fights and an impressive victory could put the winner in noteworthy fights against other top junior welterweights.

Cano (33-7-1 1 NC, 23 knockouts), who resides in Atizapan de Zaragoza, Mexico, has not fought since November 2019, stopping Roberto Ortiz in round 2. The fight came almost 10 months after a shocking first round knockout win over Jorge Linares.

During a three-fight stretch in 2016 and 2017, Cano lost two of three fights that were decided by split-decision.

Cano has fought for a world title belt in September 2011, losing by knockout to Erik Morales, but is also known for losing a split-decision to Paulie Malignaggi in a fight many thought he did enough to win.

Zorrilla (15-0, 11 KOs) will take a major step-up in opposition against Cano. He last fought on March 4, defeating Ruslan Madiyev in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, not far from his hometown of Toa Baja.

The 27-year-old does have knockout wins over former world junior lightweight titleholder Gamaliel Diaz and previously-unbeaten Juan Carlos Cordones.

In the co-feature, lightweight prospect Michael Dutchover will square off against Nahir Albright in a 10-round bout.

Dutchover (15-1, 10 KOs), who is originally from Midland, Texas and now lives and trains in the Los Angeles suburb of Santa Fe Springs, defeated Ivan Leon Benitez by unanimous decision in his last bout on June 6. The 23-year-old has won his last two bouts since suffering his only loss as a pro at the hands of Thomas Mattice in September 2019.

Albright (13-1, 6 KOs) defeated Jeremy Hill by unanimous decision in his last bout on July 23. The 25-year-old from Sicklerville, New Jersey has not lost a fight since his pro debut in September 2016.

Hard-hitting Miguel Angel Madueno will face Sonny Frederickson in a 10-round junior welterweight bout.

Madueno (24-0, 22 KOs), who is originally from Guasave, Mexico and now resides in Orange, California, knocked out Manuel Martinez in the opening round of his last bout on August 14. He has won his last fights by knockout.

Fredrickson (21-4, 14 KOs) lost by unanimous to Jesus Antonio Rubio in his last bout on May 1. The Toledo, Ohio resident has lost his last three fights.

Yunieski Gonzalez (20-3, 16 KOs), who resides in nearby Miami, will square off against former world title challenger Tommy Karpency (30-7-1, 19 KOs) in a 10-round cruiserweight bout.

