Brandun Lee: I’m a moving train and the train doesn’t stop for anyone

Lee nails Ezequiel Victor Fernandez.

On August 14, rising junior welterweight prospect Brandun Lee took out Ezequiel Victor Fernandez in one round on the undercard of the John Riel Casimero vs. Guillermo Rigondeaux bout at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson.

Lee (23-0, 21 knockouts) became the first fighter to stop the durable Argentinean and thrilled his fans who had traveled up from Southern California to watch him.

“It’s great to fight in front of a live audience again,” Lee told The Ring. “It was a great event. I had a lot of my family members there, a lot of my supporters there.

“The fight went well. I knew I’d get him out of there but I wasn’t expecting it that quick. When my right hand landed it was downhill from there for him. I dropped him within 20 seconds of the first round. I dropped him again and we got the knockout within one-minute 40.”

The 22-year-old puncher, who was fighting for the first time since an emphatic third-round knockout win over Samuel Teah in March, hopes to close out the year with another win and move on to bigger things.

“I feel like we’re ready to step up the competition,” said Lee, who will now return to training having enjoyed a family vacation to Waikiki. “[I want to fight] anybody and everybody. I’m a moving train and the train doesn’t stop for anyone. Put someone in front of me and I’m going to do what I do best.

“I’m looking forward to my next fight. I should be back November or early December. [The year] 2022 will be a great year for my career, it’s going to be a breakout year for me.”

Lee’s promoter, Cameron Dunkin of D&D Boxing, is pleased with how his young fighter looked and believes his future is bright.

“Brandun really impressed me. He was fighting a tough guy – nobody had done what Brandun did to him before,” said Dunkin. “We’re grateful to our partners at Showtime for getting Brandun on their show and keeping him moving forward.

“He’s coming into his own and improving every time. It won’t be long until we let him off the leash.”

