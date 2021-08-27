The Brothers Valle, Marques and Dominic: Eager yet self-aware

Marques and Dominic Valle

Marques Valle and Dominic Valle are learning to sit down on their punches.

The heralded prospects, brothers from Winter Haven, Florida, are both fresh off knockout victories.

Junior lightweight Dominic (2-0, 2 KOs) notched a second-round stoppage of Michael Gaxiola on August 7.

“I think the biggest takeaway for me from the fight is that I don’t have to look for the knockout. Knockouts come when you least expect them,” he told The Ring. “When I spend too much time looking to land that one shot, that opens up the door for mistakes.

“I was very disciplined. I set my shots up and eventually I hurt him with a right hand and got the stoppage anyway. I didn’t have to go head hunting.”

In the unpaid ranks, the 20-year-old Dominic won the 2016 National Silver Gloves and the 2018 National Junior Olympics before finishing his amateur career at 43-3, with all three defeats coming by split decision.

Marques (3-0, 3 KOs), 22, a 2018 Men’s Nationals silver medalist and a 2020 Team USA Olympic Trials participant, knocked out Jimmy Rosario in the first round of a slated four-round junior middleweight affair, also on August 7. He revealed to The Ring that he tried to go some rounds with his opponent but folded him despite his efforts.

“Like what Dominic said, I didn’t want to come in and be reckless by any means. I wanted to get more experience,” Marques explained. “I want to get better with every fight but I also want to put on a show for the fans and throw punches with bad intentions and that’s the fighter I want to be.

“I hurt [Rosario] with the first one-two combination I threw and, before you know it, the fight was over. I have serious power and regardless of what weight class I campaign at, I’m going to be a threat.”

The brothers, who are of Puerto Rican descent and were inspired to fight by future Hall-of-Famer Miguel Cotto, as well as their father, would love to fight for a world title tomorrow if it were up to them but they both understand there is a process that needs to be followed.

Said Dominic: “Every fighter is going to tell you that they want to be a world champion. That’s our goal as well but we’re going to go with the flow. We have a great team that will develop us the right away. This is all for Puerto Rico.”

Marques concurred and went a step further on their ceilings.

“We want to be remembered as one of the greats of the sport. It’s not going to be easy but I know we have what it takes. The crowd is cheering for us and we’re fighting for Puerto Rico.

“This is exactly what we want and it’s our dream to get to the top while representing Puerto Rico.”