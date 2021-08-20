Friday, August 20, 2021  |
News

Demond Nicholson-Decarlo Perez set for September 4 in Washington

Berlanga dropped tough Nicholson four times en route to his first distance bout. Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images
20
Aug
by Ryan O'Hara

The first man to go the distance with rising prospect Edgar Berlanga is getting rewarded.

Super middleweight Demond Nicholson is set to headline a Rising Star Promotions card on September 4 when he takes on journeyman Decarlo Perez at Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C., in a scheduled eight-round affair.

Nicholson-Perez was elevated to the main event slot after unbeaten light heavyweight Dusty Hernandez-Harrison (34-0-1, 20 KOs) was forced to withdraw from the card due to an undisclosed injury.

Hailing from Laurel, Maryland, Nicholson (24-4-1, 20 KOs) not only became the first fighter to make it past the first round with Berlanga, who entered their April 24 contest with a 16-bout first-round knockout streak, he also became the first boxer to take “The Chosen One” the full distance.

Atlantic City’s Perez (17-6-1, 5 KO) survived a fourth-round knockdown and subsequently floored Antowyan Aikens in Round 5 en route to an eight-round unanimous decision in his most recent fight. However, that was three years ago. Perez has victories over former prospects Lanell Bellows and Tyrone Brunson, but ring rust could play a huge factor for the 30-year-old on fight night.

The chief support bout will feature “The Vanilla Gorilla” as cruiserweight Samuel Crossed (11-1, 7 KOs) squares off against Lenwood Dozier.

 

