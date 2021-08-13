Vergil Ortiz Jr expects stern challenge from tough and durable Egidijus Kavaliauskas

Photo by Tom Hogan/ Hogan Photos/ Golden Boy Promotions

Do not tell Vergil Ortiz Jr. that he’s not ready for WBO welterweight titleholder Terence Crawford. According to Ortiz, he would gladly accept a fight against one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world today.

But for that bout to take place early next year, Ortiz must get past the dangerous Egidijus Kavaliauskas. The pair square off Saturday night in a 12-round bout at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas (DAZN, 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT).

Ortiz, who is rated No. 9 by The Ring at 147 pounds, is unbeaten in 17 fights with 17 knockouts. In his last bout, on March 20, the hard-hitting Texan notched a seventh-round knockout win over former junior welterweight titleholder Maurice Hooker. The 23-year-old has also scored impressive victories over former world title challengers Antonio Orozco and Mauricio Herrera, accomplishments that helped secure his mandatory position for Crawford’s title.

There was confusion as to why Ortiz did not accept a fight against Crawford earlier in the summer. According to one source, Ortiz and Kavaliauskas were already in lengthy discussions, so the WBO went down the line for the next available contender and that happened to be former two-time titleholder Shawn Porter.

In the meantime, Ortiz will face another tough challenge in Kavaliauskas, who himself challenged Crawford for the WBO title in December 2019. Kavaliauskas gave “Bud” some difficulty early on and should have been given credit for a third-round knockdown that was incorrectly ruled a slip by referee Ricky Gonzalez. Crawford would ultimately swing momentum his way, dropping the Lithuania-born fighter multiple times before the fight was stopped in the ninth.

Ortiz was modest about his performance against Hooker but believes he is ready to face the stern challenge Kavaliauskas is sure to bring.

“I thought I did okay in the Hooker fight,” Ortiz told The Ring. “He did surprise me early on. I thought it would’ve been better if I stopped him after this first knockdown. The knockout was inevitable. Unfortunately, I had to deal with the injury to my (right) hand. He was crafty, but I was able get the job done.

“(Kavaliauskas) is a tough and durable fighter. I know it’s going to take a lot more than one punch to hurt him or knock him down. He has a good chin and lots of experience from his days in the amateurs. He throws punches from weird angles. I saw the Crawford fight, I prepared for him based on what he did in that fight.”

Ortiz will once again fight close to his home in Grand Prairie. His win over Hooker took place before a modest crowd at Dickies Arena, which had to accommodate a limited number of fans due to the pandemic. Another large crowd is expected in Frisco.